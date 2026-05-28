Israeli attack on Gaza City kills at least 10, including four children

More than 20 others were injured in the attack, which came hours after the funeral of the head of Hamas’s armed wing.

An Israeli air raid in northern Gaza has killed at least 10 people, including four children, health officials said, as Israel continues with its near-daily attacks despite a nominal “ceasefire” being in place.

More than 20 others were injured in the attack on a residential building in Gaza City late on Wednesday, officials said.

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary said Palestinians were on edge due to fears of further Israeli attacks. She said several children were playing in a nearby park when the attack took place.

Parents were reluctant to leave their homes or tents with their children due to fears they could be killed in Israeli attacks, Khoudary said.

The air raid came hours after dozens of Palestinians attended the funeral of Mohammad Odeh, the head of Hamas’s armed wing, who was killed in an Israeli attack on Tuesday, as Israel continues its campaign to eliminate what remains of the group’s senior leadership. Odeh’s wife and son were also killed in the attack in Gaza City.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Odeh was Hamas’s head of intelligence at the time of the October 7, 2023 attacks. He was appointed chief of the group’s armed wing last week, days after Israel killed his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad.

One of Odeh’s relatives, Abu al-Abd Odeh, told the news agency Reuters that conditions in the enclave were dire.

“It is all lies and nonsense that the war has stopped. It is all for the Zionist occupation, but for the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza, there is no stop to the war or improvement in the living situation. We do not feel anything tangible on the ground.”

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According to local authorities, Israel has committed more than 3,000 violations of the so-called “ceasefire”, which came into effect in October.

Concerns are growing that Israel and Hamas could return to full-blown war, with both sides accusing the other of violating the “ceasefire”. Israel says Hamas’s refusal to disarm remains a key obstacle, while the Palestinian group says negotiations have stalled because of continued violations and restrictions on aid entering the territory.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, Gaza’s Government Media Office said Israel had allowed only a fraction of the aid trucks meant to enter the enclave under the terms of the “ceasefire”.

“Since the ceasefire agreement entered into force and up to today, over a period of 227 days, the Israeli occupation has committed a total of 3,005 violations and serious breaches of the agreement,” the office said.

“With regard to the humanitarian and relief situation, only 49,973 trucks entered the Gaza Strip out of the 135,600 trucks that were supposed to enter, reflecting a compliance rate that did not exceed 36%.”