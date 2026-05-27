Spain police enter PM Sanchez’s Socialist Party HQ in corruption probe

Police have entered the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) in Madrid as part of an investigation into possible financial wrongdoing, according to local media reports.

Police officers entered the PSOE premises on Wednesday, the Reuters news agency reported, quoting a Civil Guard spokesperson.

The Civil Guard told The Associated Press news agency that the police were under judicial orders to find material relevant to a National Court inquiry into accusations of corruption against former party members and other individuals.

The police said the search is strictly limited to the inquiry, led by National Court judge Santiago Pedraz, into the possible wrongdoing of PSOE member Leire Diez.

The development comes after former Socialist Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero was placed under formal investigation last week in connection with a government airline bailout. He has denied any wrongdoing.

PSOE spokesperson Montse Minguez told local Catalunya Radio that the party was calm and fully cooperating with the courts, stressing that any information requested would be handed over.

Police were following a judicial request for information, which requires prior notice and targets specific items, as distinct from an “entry and search” carried out without prior notice to gather all kinds of evidence, reported Reuters.

The case against Diez started in 2025 when audio recordings appeared in Spanish media of her apparent involvement in attempts to discredit a member of the Civil Guard’s anticorruption unit, the AP reported.

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Further reports linked her to alleged attempts to influence the work of state prosecutors.

The judge’s inquiry is targeted at seeing if Diez received payments from the party to allegedly carry out these efforts.

The head of the main opposition conservative People’s Party (PP), Alberto Nunez Feijoo, said Pedro Sanchez’s government “stinks” of corruption and renewed his call for early elections.

The prime minister was not in the capital on Wednesday, as he is visiting the Vatican in advance of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Spain next month. He is scheduled to hold a news conference later in the day, his first since Rodriguez Zapatero was placed under investigation.

The prime minister’s brother and wife are also being investigated over allegations of influence peddling, which both deny.

Sanchez has dismissed the cases against his family members as baseless and part of a right-wing “smear campaign”.

Once his right-hand man, former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, is also awaiting a verdict in his corruption trial, which heard closing arguments earlier in May.