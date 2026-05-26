DEVELOPING STORY,
News|US-Israel war on Iran

US military launches strikes on southern Iran amid talks in Qatar

US Central Command announces ‘self-defence’ strikes as Tehran’s top negotiators gather in Qatar for peace talks.

Save

Hormuz
Vessels sit anchored off the port city of Khasab on Oman's northern Musandam Peninsula on May 17, 2026 [AFP]
By John Power
Published On 26 May 2026

The United States has launched strikes on targets in southern Iran, the US military has said, as Tehran’s top negotiators gather in Qatar for talks aimed at reaching a peace deal with Washington.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out the “self-defence strikes” to protect US troops from threats posed by Iranian forces.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

“Targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to emplace mines,” Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesperson, said in a statement to Al Jazeera late on Monday.

“US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire.”

CENTCOM did not provide further details on the strikes.

More to follow…

Advertisement