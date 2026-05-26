Israeli air attacks kill seven Palestinians in Gaza

At least five Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on a refugee camp in central Gaza, officials said.

Israeli air attacks have killed at least seven people in Gaza, Palestinian health authorities said, as Israel continues to violate the “ceasefire” during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

At least five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone attack on Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Tuesday, the civil defence and hospital officials said.

“Five martyrs and several wounded were transferred (to hospital) after an Israeli air strike targeted a group of citizens in eastern Maghazi,” the civil defence agency said.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital confirmed the death toll.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, which launched a genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023.

Local media reports suggest the attack targeted Palestinians who confronted an alleged Israeli-backed armed group operating in the eastern part of the camp.

Reporting from Gaza City, Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum said the strike raises questions about Israeli tactics in Gaza.

He said that, according to media reports and sources, the armed group allegedly backed by Israel was able to withdraw safely from the area following the strike. Azzoum added that Israel carried out several air strikes following the attack, one of which hit a family home.

In southern Gaza, at least two people were killed and several others wounded in an Israeli attack on a vehicle in the city of Khan Younis, medics said.

Israel has killed more than 900 Palestinians since the United States- and Qatar-brokered “ceasefire” came into effect in October.

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Four Israeli soldiers have also been killed by Palestinian armed groups since then, according to Israel’s military.

Israel has acknowledged supporting groups opposed to Hamas during its genocidal war on Gaza. A number of such groups have carried out operations in parts of Gaza still controlled by Hamas in recent months. According to Al Jazeera’s Abu Azzoum, the groups have also been used to intimidate Palestinians and sow instability as part of an Israeli strategy to divide residents of the war-shattered enclave.