Iran war day 88: US attacks near Strait of Hormuz; talks under way in Qatar

US forces carry out series of attacks in the country’s south as Iranian delegation holds talks in Qatar.

United States forces have said they carried out attacks in southern Iran, describing the attacks as “self-defence” operations as top Iranian officials have travelled to Qatar for talks.

Earlier, Iranian media reported explosions in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, a strategic hub near the Strait of Hormuz, a global chokepoint through which a fifth of global oil and gas passes.

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Tehran has cautioned against expectations of a rapid breakthrough, with Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman on Monday saying progress had been made in the negotiations, but stressed that it does not mean a deal is “imminent”.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Nationwide blackout lifted: Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the restoration of internet access after a near-total nationwide shutdown that lasted more than 87 days, according to state media. Authorities had imposed the blackout during the war, citing security concerns and cyber threats.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the restoration of internet access after a near-total nationwide shutdown that lasted more than 87 days, according to state media. Authorities had imposed the blackout during the war, citing security concerns and cyber threats. US attacks southern Iran: Explosions were reported in the southern city of Bandar Abbas before US media said American forces had carried out “self-defence” attacks on missile launch sites and mine-laying vessels in southern Iran, according to US officials. Iranian state media later said the situation in the strategic port city was under control despite the attacks.

Explosions were reported in the southern city of Bandar Abbas before US media said American forces had carried out “self-defence” attacks on missile launch sites and mine-laying vessels in southern Iran, according to US officials. Iranian state media later said the situation in the strategic port city was under control despite the attacks. Tehran repairs war damage: Tehran municipality officials say 97 percent of buildings that suffered minor damage during the US-Israeli attacks on Iran have now been repaired, with authorities expecting the remaining repairs to be completed by next week.

Tehran municipality officials say 97 percent of buildings that suffered minor damage during the US-Israeli attacks on Iran have now been repaired, with authorities expecting the remaining repairs to be completed by next week. US may be gathering intelligence in Hormuz: Former US diplomat Adam Clements told Al Jazeera that the US attacks on Bandar Abbas were likely aimed at monitoring Iranian maritime capabilities around the Strait of Hormuz, and said the attacks were unlikely to derail ongoing negotiations with Tehran. He added that any attempt by Iran to lay sea mines in the waterway would likely trigger a “lethal response” from Washington.

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War diplomacy

Qatar talks continue: Top Iranian negotiators have travelled to Qatar to resolve key disputes in a potential deal to end the war on Iran. Media reports said on Monday that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati are part of the delegation visiting Doha.

Top Iranian negotiators have travelled to Qatar to resolve key disputes in a potential deal to end the war on Iran. Media reports said on Monday that Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati are part of the delegation visiting Doha. Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said progress had been made in the discussions, but cautioned that major differences remain and an agreement is not yet “imminent”.

Doha rejects payment rumours: Qatar has dismissed reports that Iran was being “offered” payment to secure a deal ending the war, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari saying the claims were aimed at “sabotaging” negotiations and undermining regional de-escalation efforts.

Qatar has dismissed reports that Iran was being “offered” payment to secure a deal ending the war, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari saying the claims were aimed at “sabotaging” negotiations and undermining regional de-escalation efforts. Major hurdles remain in US-Iran talks: Despite President Donald Trump repeatedly expressing optimism that a deal is close and saying there are “good chances” of an agreement, officials and analysts say key disputes remain unresolved. Reports suggest the deal is “95 percent done”, but the remaining issues continue to prove difficult to settle.

In the US

Trump signals flexibility on uranium: The US president said he would be open to Iran destroying its enriched uranium “at another acceptable location”, appearing to soften Washington’s earlier insistence that the US take control of Tehran’s stockpile. The remarks come as mediated talks continue.

The US president said he would be open to Iran destroying its enriched uranium “at another acceptable location”, appearing to soften Washington’s earlier insistence that the US take control of Tehran’s stockpile. The remarks come as mediated talks continue. Rubio says Iran deal talks ongoing: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations with Iran in Qatar are continuing despite US attacks, adding that discussions over the “specific language” of a draft agreement could take “a few days”. Rubio also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open “one way or the other”.

In Israel

Netanyahu pledges to ‘wipe out’ Hezbollah: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would intensify its attacks on Hezbollah despite the extended ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, declaring that Israeli forces would “wipe them out completely” as attacks continue across southern Lebanon.

In Lebanon and Gaza

Anniversary marked amid war: This year’s Liberation Day commemorations come as Lebanon faces intense Israeli bombardment linked to the broader US-Israel war on Iran. Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health says Israeli attacks since early March have killed at least 3,185 people and wounded 9,633 others.

Rafah destruction highlighted: The State of Palestine has shared stark images showing the devastation of Rafah’s Tal as-Sultan neighbourhood after Israeli attacks. Once a refuge for displaced Palestinians, much of the southern Gaza city was later systematically destroyed during Israel’s ground invasion, preventing many families from returning home.