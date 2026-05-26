Four people killed after minibus collides with train in Belgium

The minibus, carrying nine people, drove through closed crossing barriers during the morning rush hour near the town of Buggenhout.

At least four people have been killed, including two children, after a train travelling at high speed hit a minibus carrying special needs children crossing a railway in Belgium.

According to Belgian authorities on Tuesday, the minibus, carrying nine people, drove through the closed crossing barriers during the morning rush hour near the town of Buggenhout, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) northwest of the capital, Brussels.

Moreover, a spokesperson for the Belgian rail operator Infra-Bel told the RTBF public broadcaster that the train was travelling at an estimated 120 kph (75 mph) as it approached the crossing and had “no time to brake”.

“The impact was extremely violent,” Frederic Sacre said.

Spokesperson for the East Flanders public prosecutor’s office, Lisa De Wilde, said the bus driver, 49, and an escort, 27, were killed along with two children aged 12 and 15.

Five children were injured and were hospitalised in a serious condition, she said, adding that the cause of the crash had not yet been established.

“What we do know is that the barrier was closed and the red light was on,” she said.

Federal Police spokesperson An Berger also said that the minibus driver appeared to have ploughed through the barrier.

“The van came from Kerkhofstraat, a road running parallel to the railway line, and turned left toward Vierhuizen, crossing the railway at a point that was closed at the time. The van was hit by an oncoming train,” Berger said.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever said on X that he was “deeply moved by the horrific accident in Buggenhout”.

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“My thoughts go out to the affected families,” De Wever added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also said she was “heartbroken” about the “tragic accident”.

“My deepest condolences go out to the victims’ families and their loved ones,” von der Leyen wrote on X.

It is believed that about 100 passengers were aboard the train and that none were hurt. Rail traffic in the area was also stopped.