Rubio says US will find ‘another way’ if Iran talks fail

US secretary of state says a ‘pretty solid’ deal is on the table in terms of opening up the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States will either secure a strong agreement with Iran or confront the country “another way”, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says after President Donald Trump moved to temper expectations that an agreement to end the war is close.

“We thought we might have some news last night, maybe today. I wouldn’t read too much into it,” Rubio said in New Delhi on Monday, referring to the potential agreement to end the US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28.

“We have what I think is a pretty solid thing on the table in terms of their ability to open up the straits, get the straits open,” he told reporters in the Indian capital, where he has been on an official visit.

Washington and Tehran have observed a ceasefire since April 8 while mediators push for a negotiated settlement although Iran has continued to block the Strait of Hormuz to most shipping and the US has blockaded Iran’s ports.

A day earlier, Trump wrote on Truth Social ⁠⁠that the US blockade would “remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed”.

“Both sides must take their time and get it right,” he added.

There was no immediate response from Iran’s government. But the Tasnim News Agency, linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the US was still obstructing parts of a potential deal.

“We’re either going to have a good agreement, or we’re going to have to deal with it another way. We’d prefer to have a good agreement,” Rubio said.

Points of contention

A senior Trump administration official outlined what he said were the latest contours of the issues being negotiated.

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Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official told the Reuters news agency that Iran had agreed “in principle” to dispose of its highly enriched uranium and open the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the US lifting its naval blockade.

The US understood that Supreme Leader ⁠⁠Mojtaba Khamenei had endorsed the broad template of the deal, he added.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iran or elaboration on what an “in principle” ⁠⁠agreement meant.

The US official said Washington envisioned first reopening the strait and lifting the US naval blockade. Negotiating the details of the nuclear measures would take more time, he said.

The official pushed back on suggestions that Iran had not accepted disposing of its stockpiled enriched uranium. “It’s a question about how,” the official said.

Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, said the back and forth between the US and Iran means a deal will not likely be agreed anytime soon.

“I think this is kind of par for the course for the Trump administration. One day they walk this way. The next day they walk that way,” he told Al Jazeera.

“Part of the conversations are private. Part of it is public diplomacy, but until we have a concrete sense that the Iranians are likely to say yes to getting rid of their highly enriched uranium … and to opening this Strait of Hormuz with no restrictions, I think one can say that we’re still far away from a lasting deal,” Kupchan said.