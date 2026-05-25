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Ex-Scottish National Party chief pleads guilty to embezzling funds

Murrell admitted the offences at the High Court in Edinburgh after an investigation into the party’s finances.

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EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MAY 25: Peter Murrell (R) arrives at the High Court on May 25, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Peter Murrell , the estranged husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, has been charged with embezzling £459,000 from the Scottish National Party (SNP) between August 2010 and January 2023, during part of his 22-year tenure as chief executive of the party. The hearing was postponed from an earlier date of February 20 at the High Court in Glasgow. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Peter Murrell, right, arrives at the High Court on May 25, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland [Jeff J Mitchell/Getty]
By Al Jazeera Staff and AFP
Published On 25 May 2026

The former chief executive of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), and ex-husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than 400,000 British pounds ($540,000) from the party’s funds.

Sixty-one-year-old Peter Murrell admitted the offences at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, following a years-long investigation into the SNP’s finances and the alleged diversion of donations intended to support the Scottish independence campaign.

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Murrell, who was the SNP’s chief executive from 2001 to 2023, was remanded in custody by the judge before a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 23.

Judge James Young said Murrell was responsible for a “gross breach of trust” for embezzling offences between August 2010 and October 2022.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - MAY 25: First Minister John Swinney speaks during a press conference following Peter Murrell's embezzlement hearing at the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood on May 25, 2026 in Edinburgh, Scotland. First Minister and SNP Leader John Swinney is speaking to the press after Peter Murrell, the estranged husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, admitted embezzling more than £400,000 the Scottish National Party (SNP) between August 2010 and January 2023, during part of his 22-year tenure as chief executive of the party. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney addresses a press conference after Peter Murrell’s embezzlement hearing at the Edinburgh Marriott Hotel Holyrood on May 25, 2026, in Edinburgh, Scotland [Jeff J Mitchell/Getty]

Murrell’s arrest came after a lengthy investigation into the diversion of 600,000 British pounds ($810,400) in SNP donations intended to support the party’s campaign for Scottish independence.

Although part of the United Kingdom, Scotland has a devolved government with powers over areas such as health and education. But the country has so far rejected calls for full independence.

Sturgeon, the former head of Scotland’s administration, quit as SNP leader and first minister in February 2023.

Murrell was arrested in April that year after officers searched the home he shared with Sturgeon near Glasgow, as part of an investigation into the SNP’s finances.

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Sturgeon was herself arrested in June 2023 and questioned for seven hours before being released without charge.

Current First Minister John Swinney, who was re-elected to his post following the SNP’s victory in local elections in May, said he felt “betrayed” by Murrell’s actions.

“By embezzling from the SNP, Peter Murrell was stealing the hopes, the dreams and the aspirations of thousands of people all over Scotland,” said Swinney.

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Scotland v England - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain - February 8, 2020 Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell in the stands REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell attend a rugby game in Edinburgh, Scotland [File: Russell Cheyne/Reuters]

‘I am betrayed’

Sturgeon, who was cleared in the probe last year, announced in January 2025 that she and Murrell had separated.

In an Instagram post, she said she was “utterly appalled” by her former partner’s admission and that she had “no knowledge or suspicion whatsoever”.

“To be deceived and let down by a husband I loved and trusted has caused me acute pain,” she added.

Sturgeon stepped down as a lawmaker earlier this year, ending a nearly 30-year career as one of the independence movement’s main figureheads.

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