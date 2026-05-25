Africa Day 2026: Has the continent achieved true liberation?

Nairobi, Kenya – When African leaders gathered in Addis Ababa on May 25, 1963 to found the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the occasion became a symbol of continental liberation that many still call Africa Liberation Day.

Sixty-three years later, as the continent marks Africa Day 2026, questions over what liberation really means still linger. What was once defined by flags and anthems is now increasingly seen through debates about who controls wealth, technology and global influence, and how that control shapes everyday life across the continent.

For the older generation, Africa Day remains a deeply emotional milestone, a reminder of a hard-won victory against colonial rule and political oppression that reshaped the continent’s history.

“We fought for the right to self-govern, and that political liberation can never be taken for granted,” says Mzee Josphat Kimanthi, 74, a retired civil servant in Machakos, Kenya.

Generational rift

But Kimanthi also sees a widening gap between generations and a growing sense that the promises of independence have not fully translated into present realities.

“We thought political freedom would automatically bring economic freedom. Instead, I watch my grandchildren struggle with the high cost of living under debts we did not sign up for,” he told Al Jazeera.

For many analysts and young Africans, money, jobs and economic control now sit at the centre of how liberation is understood today. The debate has shifted from flags, borders and national anthems to deeper questions about who controls economies, who makes financial decisions, and who ultimately benefits from growth on the continent.

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In several African countries, rising debt burdens have become a defining challenge, with governments increasingly constrained in their spending choices. In many cases, fiscal policies are shaped by negotiations with international financial institutions, leaving limited room for independent decision-making.

At the same time, governments across the continent are trying to balance relations between Western powers, China, emerging economies and blocs such as BRICS, each offering investment, loans or strategic partnerships that come with their own expectations and influence.

Debt pressures

“True liberation cannot exist when a continent produces what it does not consume, and consumes what it does not produce,” Professor Paul Mbatia of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Multimedia University of Kenya told Al Jazeera.

Digital technology, once seen as a clear pathway to opportunity, inclusion and economic growth, is now also raising difficult questions about ownership, control and long-term dependence. Who builds the systems, who owns the data and who benefits from the digital economy are becoming central concerns.

Many policymakers argue that Africa’s next phase of development will depend less on political ideology and more on whether countries can turn their resources, labour and innovation into real industries that keep value within the continent rather than exporting it abroad.

The real test, they say, will be whether these shifts lead to meaningful structural change in how African economies operate, or whether they remain repeated promises in policy discussions that do not fully translate into lived reality.

Digital battle front

That shift is also visible in the digital economy, where a new front in the struggle for influence has emerged.

Mobile money, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are spreading rapidly across cities like Nairobi, Lagos and Kigali, turning them into some of the continent’s most visible technology hubs and symbols of a fast-changing digital landscape.

Yet critics warn that despite this growth, much of the underlying digital backbone remains controlled from outside Africa. Undersea cables, data centres and cloud computing systems are often built, financed or owned by multinational technology corporations.

“Digital extraction is the new frontier of neocolonialism,” says Amina Osei, a technology policy analyst at the African Centre for Digital Governance in Accra.

“If African data is taken out, processed on foreign servers and sold back to us in the form of systems we must pay for, then we have simply replaced old colonial control with digital dependence. Real freedom today means owning our technology, protecting our data, and building the capacity to develop our own platforms,” she told Al Jazeera.

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This tension between historical pride and modern frustration has deepened a generational divide in how Africa Day is understood. More than 60 percent of Africans are under the age of 25, and many say the language of anti-colonial struggle from the 1960s no longer reflects their daily experiences of unemployment, rising costs and economic uncertainty.

True liberation cannot exist when a continent produces what it does not consume and consumes what it does not produce. by Professor Paul Mbatia of the Faculty of Social Sciences at Multimedia University of Kenya

“To be honest, Africa Day feels performative to my peers,” says Chinedu Nwosu, a 26-year-old software developer in Lagos.

“We respect what the independence generation achieved, but it doesn’t solve today’s problems. Liberation for us is not about history; it’s about changing the systems that affect our daily lives.”

He says younger Africans are increasingly shifting their focus inward, demanding greater accountability from their own governments rather than external actors alone.

“Our fight is against corruption, bad governance, high taxes and police abuse. You can’t talk about freedom if people are still struggling under their own governments. For us, liberation means dignity and the ability to build without interference,” he told Al Jazeera.

Unfinished struggle

Across the continent, Africa Day is increasingly becoming less about celebration and more about reflection and questioning. It is now a moment to reassess how far the continent has come, and how far it still has to go in translating political independence into everyday economic reality.

Liberation is no longer seen as a completed historical moment, but as an ongoing process still unfolding. While political independence laid the foundation, many argue that the next stage requires economic self-reliance, digital control and stronger public accountability.

Until Africa’s resources, innovation and labour translate into tangible improvements in people’s lives, many say the struggle for liberation remains unfinished. As Kimanthi puts it:

“The flags are ours, but the economic strings still seem to be pulled from outside.”