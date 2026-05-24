Israeli strikes kill six in southern Lebanon amid fresh evacuation orders

Israel's attacks on southern Lebanon seem to be expanding with these fresh strikes.

Israeli strikes have killed at least six people in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army issues fresh evacuation orders.

Israeli air raids in al-Namiriya killed two young men who were riding on a motorcycle, and another young man in al-Duweir was also killed while he was on a motorcycle, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

In the town of Abba, a Syrian man driving a motorcycle was killed by an Israeli strike, and in Jebchit, one man was killed in another attack. A paramedic was killed by a drone strike while he was inspecting the site of a recent air strike in Arab Salim, and an air raid in Bazouriyeh in Tyre left one person dead, NNA reported.

Israel’s army spokesperson issued 16 evacuation orders in southern Lebanon, and local sources said Israel was striking before and after the order was given.

“These attacks are very violent, and they are targeting places that are filled with many people, homes and communities,” said Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Tyre, Obaida Hitto. He explained that many of these places are not near the front line.

‘Expansion of Israeli attacks’

“We are seeing significant expansion of Israeli attacks,” Hitto said.

Rescue teams managed to recover three bodies from the rubble of a house that was targeted by Israeli warplanes in the town of Srifa, in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district, according to the NNA.

Hezbollah said it carried out a series of attacks on Israeli military infrastructure and military positions throughout the day. Hezbollah forces targeted Israeli soldiers stationed in a house in the Biyyada area of the South Governorate with a drone.

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Hezbollah also launched a rocket barrage at soldiers in the town of Rashaf in Nabatieh Governorate.

Israel’s continued bombardment of southern Lebanon comes amid tense peace talks between the United States and Iran. Despite an ongoing ceasefire, Israel and Hezbollah have continued to trade fire.

Since Israel’s conflict with Hezbollah began in early March, Israeli air strikes in Lebanon have killed 3,151 people and wounded 9,571, the Health Ministry has said in a statement carried by the NNA.

Hitto said civilians are stuck between a rock and a hard place, having to decide whether they should stay in the south, closer to their homes and communities, or continue a long-term displacement outside the south.

Naim Qassem, the secretary-general of Hezbollah, called upon the Lebanese government to “reverse the decisions it has taken to criminalise the resistance”.

In remarks reported by NNA, Qassem vowed that recent US sanctions against nine people linked to Hezbollah “will only strengthen our resolve”, and criticised Beirut for not taking a stronger stance against Israel.