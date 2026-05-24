Bomb attack in Pakistan’s Balochistan province kills more than 20 people

The Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A bomb explosion in Quetta, the capital of the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, has killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 50 others.

Separatist group Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for Sunday’s blast, which took place when a train was travelling through the city, causing some carriages to overturn and catch fire.

Reporting from the scene, Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder said the explosive was apparently planted in a nearby car park. He said several houses and buildings adjacent to the railway line were severely damaged.

According to local media reports, a state of emergency was declared at public hospitals in Quetta, with doctors and other medical staff ordered to remain on duty.

Footage shared online showed charred vehicles and train carriages lying on their sides.

Hyder said Pakistan has experienced several attacks by separatist groups in recent months. The attacks have increased in ferocity and have also targeted Chinese workers due to opposition to Beijing’s infrastructure projects in Balochistan, he added. Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China’s Xinjiang region has been connected to Pakistan’s Gwadar port.