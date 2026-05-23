US police responding to reports of shots fired near White House

US law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of shots fired near the White House.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

In a social media post, FBI Director Kash Patel said officers are responding to shots fired and said he would “update the public as we’re able”.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time. Police cordoned off access to the White House and National Guard troops blocked reporters from entering the area in downtown Washington.

Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett, reporting from Washington, DC, said there were more than 30 shots heard from the White House North Lawn.

“The White House is now surrounded by multiple emergency vehicles and agencies. We understand the president was in the Oval Office at the time. The shots were fired outside the White House, but the White House has not confirmed or let anyone know about the president’s condition at this time.”

Journalists who were on the White House North Lawn at the time said on X that they were ordered to run and shelter in the press briefing room.