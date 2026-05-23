Turkish and Syrian officials detain 10 individuals with alleged ISIL ties

Those arrested reportedly took part in what officials described as ‘terrorist attacks’ in Turkiye.

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Turkish and Syrian intelligence services have arrested 10 people suspected of having links to ISIL (ISIS).

Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported on Saturday that the arrests were made in neighbouring Syria following a joint operation.

Those arrested allegedly took part in what officials described as “terrorist attacks” in Turkiye.

Turkiye’s National Intelligence Organization said the suspects were apprehended as part of a targeted operation, during which Turkish and Syrian agents closely monitored their movements.

Interpol had issued international alerts, also known as Red Notices, for all 10 individuals. A Red Notice is similar to an international arrest warrant, through which Interpol requests law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and arrest a person pending extradition or surrender.

One of the detainees allegedly has links to those responsible for the twin bombings in the Turkish capital, Ankara, in 2015, in which more than 100 people were killed.

Another suspect, Ali Bora, is believed to have served as ISIL’s intelligence chief for Turkiye after joining the group in 2014.

During questioning, the detainees allegedly admitted they were members of ISIL and had received training and operational instructions from the group.

Ankara and Damascus have deepened ties since Syria’s de facto leader, President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and his forces overthrew longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.