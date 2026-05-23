Trump says Iran agreement ‘largely negotiated’, awaiting finalisation

US president says deal would include reopening Strait of Hormuz after call with Middle East leaders.

United States President Donald Trump has said that a Memorandum of Understanding in ceasefire talks to end the US-Israel war with Iran “has been largely negotiated”.

Trump said on Saturday that the agreement will include reopening the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it remained “subject to finalization” by US and Iranian negotiators and “various other countries”.

The US president made the announcement after holding a call with leaders and officials from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Turkiye, and Bahrain. He said he also held a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The announcement was the latest turn in a week that began with Trump threatening Iran that time was running out for an agreement on a more lasting ceasefire. He later told reporters he had been just moments away from resuming attacks, which he then decided to put “on hold” at the behest of Gulf countries.

Trump has since alternated between renewing threats of escalation, including posting a picture on Saturday of Iran covered in a US flag, and saying that a deal was close.

The US president released the statement shortly after Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, concluded a short but “highly productive” visit to Iran on Saturday, according to a statement from Pakistan’s military.

It said that “encouraging progress” had been made towards reaching a final understanding.

Tehran officials have repeatedly voiced wariness over negotiating with the US, which had twice launched military attacks on Iran during talks about its nuclear programme.

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The US and Israel launched the latest war on February 28, but fighting has largely remained paused as of April 8, barring a handful of flare-ups.

The US has continued to blockade Iran’s ports, with Iran effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Key sticking points on a deal have been the future of Iran’s nuclear programme and its influence over the strait, the future of US military presence in the region, and access to frozen Iranian funds.