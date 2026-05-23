Israel attacks southern Lebanon and near Syrian border despite ‘ceasefire’

Israeli forces launched a new wave of air attacks in Lebanon on Saturday after earlier raids killed 10 people, targeting an area near the Syrian border and several villages in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said there were five Israeli air attacks shortly before midnight in the mountainous Nabi Sreij area on the outskirts of Brital, which had been spared from attacks since April 17. On Saturday, the agency reported large explosions in the towns of Yohmor al-Shaqif in Nabatieh and Taybeh in the Marjayoun district, both in southern Lebanon.

On Thursday, an Israeli attack near the Tebnine Hospital in southern Lebanon damaged all three floors of the building, including ‌the ‌emergency room, intensive care unit, surgical ward, and ambulances parked outside, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Israel’s military had issued two forced displacement warnings since Friday night via its Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee, for the southern Lebanese village of Burj Rahal and the areas of Tyre and Zqouq al-Mufdi.

Al Jazeera’s Obaida Hitto, reporting from Tyre, southern Lebanon, at the edge of the 500-metre (550-yard) perimeter that Israel has designated as the danger zone, said: “There are ambulances here. There are also rescue teams and people who have fled their homes this evening following this forced [displacement] order.”

Many left in fear and panic, he said, seeing these orders as threats while being unsure of when they could return home.

“People are here with their families and their children,” Hitto said. “This is the kind of psychological terror that Israel is forcing people to live in, here in southern Lebanon.”

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More than 3,100 people have been killed in Lebanon ⁠since Israeli forces escalated attacks on the country on March 2, and attacks have continued despite a ceasefire announced by United States President Donald Trump on April 16. The dead include 123 medics, more than 210 children and nearly 300 women, according to statistics shared by Lebanon’s Health Ministry on Friday.