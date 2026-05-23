France bans far-right Israeli minister Ben-Gvir over abuse of activists

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said France would not tolerate its nationals being threatened or intimidated.

France ⁠has banned Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from its territory after footage of him taunting abducted flotilla activists earlier in the week triggered international condemnation.

“As from today, Itamar ⁠Ben-Gvir is banned ⁠from entering French territory,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X on Saturday.

“This decision follows his reprehensible actions towards French and European citizens who were passengers on the Global Sumud Flotilla.”

Ben-Gvir had posted footage on a social media platform showing himself gloating as activists from the flotilla knelt on the floor, blindfolded, with their hands bound, at the Port of Ashdod.

Israeli naval forces had intercepted the flotilla’s vessels in international waters off the coast of Cyprus, illegally abducting about 430 participants.

The images of activists being dragged across the floor prompted several countries – including Italy, France, the Netherlands, Canada, and Spain – to summon Israeli ambassadors, condemning the “unacceptable” treatment and violation of human dignity.

“We cannot tolerate French nationals being threatened, intimidated, or subjected to violence in this way, especially by a public official. I note that these actions have been condemned by a large number of Israeli governmental and political figures,” Barrot said

“They follow a long series of shocking statements and actions, as well as incitement to hatred and violence against Palestinians. Like my Italian colleague, I call on the European Union to also impose sanctions against Itamar Ben-Gvir.”