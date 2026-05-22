Western nations warn Israel to end illegal settlement expansion, violence

Nine countries including UK, Germany and France warn settlements in occupied West Bank are a ‘breach of international law’.

Nine Western countries have urged Israel to stop expanding its settlements in the occupied West Bank, in a joint statement that also condemns settler violence and warns construction companies not to bid for tenders.

In a joint statement on Friday, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Norway and the Netherlands emphasised that such settlements violate international law.

“Over the past few months, the situation in the West Bank has deteriorated significantly. Settler violence is at unprecedented levels. The policies and practices of the Israeli government, including a further entrenchment of Israeli control, are undermining stability and prospects for a two-state solution,” the statement said.

Human rights groups say Israeli authorities have allowed the settlers to operate with total impunity in their attacks against Palestinians.

In February, Israel approved a plan to claim large areas of Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank as “state property”.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

“International law is clear: Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. Construction projects in the E1 area would be no exception,” the statement read, adding that development would divide the occupied West Bank in two and mark a serious breach of international law.

The plan to build thousands of new housing units in the E1 area, east of occupied East Jerusalem, would link the large and illegal Ma’ale Adumim settlement with Jerusalem, effectively bisecting the West Bank and isolating Palestinian communities. It would also be spread over 12 square kilometres (4.6 square miles).

“Businesses should not bid for construction tenders for E1 or other settlement developments. They should be aware of legal and reputational consequences of participating in settlement construction, including the risk of involving themselves in serious breaches of international law,” the statement said.

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“We call on the Government of Israel to end its expansion of settlements and administrative powers, ensure accountability for settler violence and investigate allegations against Israeli forces, respect the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem’s Holy Sites and the historic status quo arrangements, and lift financial restrictions on the PA [Palestinian Authority] and the Palestinian economy,” it added.

Increasing criticism of Israel’s actions

The joint statement came after a tense week in European-Israeli relations following the publication of a video that revealed the harsh treatment of foreign activists abducted by Israeli forces from international waters on a Gaza-bound flotilla.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video of himself taunting the activists at a makeshift holding pen in Israel’s city of Ashdod.

The activists are seen cable-tied and kneeling while Israel’s national anthem blares in the video, which was released on Wednesday.

Several countries, including Italy and France, have summoned Israeli ambassadors to explain the stunt.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also denounced Ben-Gvir’s actions as “unacceptable”.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand called the incident “deeply troubling”.

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the video showed “totally disgraceful scenes”.

On Thursday, Israel deported hundreds of the flotilla activists it abducted. After their release, the activists said they were subjected to abuse while in Israeli custody. Some reported sexual abuse; several of the activists were hospitalised with injuries.