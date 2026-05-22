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Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Trump’s top US intelligence official
Published On 22 May 2026
Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her job as United States President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence, according to her resignation letter posted on her X account.
In her resignation letter, Gabbard told Trump she was “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half”.
She cited her husband’s recent diagnosis with a rare form of bone cancer as the reason for her resignation.
More to come…