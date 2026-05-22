Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Trump’s top US intelligence official

Former Democrat Gabbard, long a critic of US interventionism, cites husband’s illness for leaving post.

Tulsi Gabbard ⁠is resigning ⁠from her job as United States President Donald Trump’s director of national ⁠intelligence, according to her ⁠resignation letter posted on her X account.

In her resignation letter, Gabbard told Trump she was “deeply ⁠grateful for the trust ⁠you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office ⁠of the Director of National Intelligence for ⁠the last year ⁠and a half”.

She cited her husband’s recent diagnosis with ‌a rare form of bone cancer as the reason for her resignation.

Trump also confirmed the resignation in a post on his Truth Social account, saying: “Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th.”

“Tulsi has done an incredible job, and we will miss her,” he added.

The president added that the Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, would serve in the role in an acting capacity.

Gabbard served in the US Congress as a Democrat for eight years, from 2013 to 2021. She launched a longshot bid for president in 2020.

A former member of Hawaii National Guard, she was deployed during the US invasion of Iraq. The experience informed her staunchly anti-interventionist views.

After leaving office, Gabbard broke the Democratic party and in 2020, she endorsed US President Donald Trump, of whom she had been a top critic.

She pointed to Trump’s vows to end US military adventurism abroad as the motivator for her decision.

The administration of then President Joe Biden “has us facing multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world and closer to the brink of nuclear war than we ever have been before”, Gabbard said at Trump campaign event in Detroit, Michigan.

But Gabbard’s past statements, including opposition to military action against both Venezuela and Iran, have stood in direct contradiction to the Trump administration’s actions.

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Tulsi was reportedly sidelined when the administration decided to launch a military abduction of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

After initial silence on Iran, Gabbard later defended the Trump administration’s decision to launch the current war alongside Israel, maintaining that the president, and not the intelligence community, is “responsible for determining what is and is not an imminent threat”.