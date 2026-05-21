US sanctions elected Hezbollah MPs and Lebanese security officials

Hezbollah says the sanctions will have ‘absolutely no effect’ on its strategy amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

The United States has imposed sanctions on nine people it accuses of enabling Hezbollah to “undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty”, the latest US effort to destroy the group’s financial networks around the world.

In a statement on Thursday, the US Department of the Treasury said the individuals were designated “for obstructing the peace process in Lebanon and impeding the disarmament” of Hezbollah. The US Department of State said those sanctioned include members of Lebanon’s parliament, an Iranian diplomat and security officials in Lebanon’s governmental institutions who “abused” their roles.

“What this is saying is that if you’re in politics, business, or the security services – and you have been aiding Hezbollah and undermining the sovereignty of the Lebanese government – to think twice; there will be real consequences,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

The nine include four Hezbollah members, including Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich, a leader in Hezbollah’s executive council; Nizammeddine Fadlallah, one of the group’s elected members of the Lebanese parliament, and longtime officials Ibrahim al-Moussawi and Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan, according to the US Treasury.

Also on the list was Iranian ambassador-designate to Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, and two security officials with the Hezbollah-allied Amal Movement, Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi.

Finally, two security officials – a branch chief with the Lebanese Armed Forces, Samir Hamadi, and Khattar Nasser Eldin, a top official with the General Directorate for General Security – faced sanctions for allegedly sharing “important intelligence” with Hezbollah over the past year, the Treasury said.

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US officials are also offering a reward of up to $10m for information leading to the “disruption of the financial mechanisms” of the group.

In response, Hezbollah said in a statement that the sanctions were an “attempt to intimidate the free Lebanese people” and would have “absolutely no practical effect on our strategic choices”.

“These sanctions serve as a badge of honour for those targeted by them, and as further confirmation of the validity of our chosen path,” the group added.

Israeli attacks ongoing

The latest round of sanctions comes as Israel continues to pummel Lebanon with shelling and air raids, despite a so-called ceasefire that was recently extended for 45 days.

Israeli air raids targeted multiple towns across southern Lebanon on Thursday, killing one person travelling via motorcycle in the Tyre district. Israeli shelling was reported in the towns of Baraachit and Kfar Dounine, while a separate drone attack hit the town of Yaroun.

Also in the Tyre district, an entire family was laid to rest following an Israeli air strike on the town of Deir Qanoun en-Nahr that killed at least 14 people on Tuesday.

Hezbollah, for its part, said it carried out a series of attacks targeting Israeli forces across southern parts of the country, including near Deir Siryan and Qouzah.

Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health says Israeli attacks have killed at least 3,089 people and wounded at least 9,397 since March 2, when Israel resumed its war on the country.

Upcoming talks

At the same time, the US has been brokering peace talks between Israel and the Lebanese government.

Political negotiations are expected to resume on June 2 and 3, while security-focused talks are scheduled for May 29 at the Pentagon between Israeli and Lebanese military representatives.

Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo, reporting from Washington, DC, said the sanctions are “part of a step-up” by the White House “to crack down on individuals they say are standing in the way of the disarmament of Hezbollah – that being one of the sticking points in the talks”.

Pigott told Al Jazeera that US officials were “focused on creating the space for those good-faith conversations between the government of Lebanon and Israel”.

“What we’ve seen from Hezbollah is a direct effort to derail those conversations,” he added.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the talks, which have spurred mixed feelings across Lebanon.

The group claimed the sanctions announcement intended to “intimidate our official security institutions” ahead of the next round of negotiations.

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“It is incumbent upon the Lebanese authorities to defend their constitutional, security, and military institutions,” it added.

Still, in a statement on Thursday, Lebanon’s army confirmed its “military delegation that will participate in the negotiations at the Pentagon” and is “committed to national principles and the army’s doctrine”.