Trump critic Massie defeated: Takeaways from US primary election results

Here are the key takeaways from Tuesday’s US primaries in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Representative Thomas Massie and Republican congressional candidate for Kentucky Ed Gallrein [AP Photo]Congressman Thomas Massie, one of the most vocal critics of United States President Donald Trump, has lost his primary race to Trump-backed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein in a major political victory for the Republican leader.

Massie had angered Trump by publicly opposing military action against Iran and sponsoring a bill that resulted in the release of files linked to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and resisting parts of the president’s agenda. His defeat in the most expensive US House of Representatives primary race in history highlighted Trump’s continued influence over the Republican Party and the political risks faced by Republicans who break with him.

The result is also likely to increase concerns among Trump critics in the party that there is little space left to openly oppose the president.

Here are the key takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

Trump solidified his influence over the Republican Party of Kentucky

The president successfully helped unseat eight-term Massie, who had been critical of the unconditional US military aid to Israel, by throwing his support behind retired Navy SEAL Gallrein.

He targeted Massie for breaking with him on key issues, including opposing the president’s signature tax legislation over national debt concerns, sponsoring and championing the Epstein Files Transparency Act and opposing the US-Israel war on Iran.

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Trump also heavily swayed the state’s US Senate race by endorsing Andy Barr and offering a third “MAGA” candidate, Nate Morris, an ambassadorship just weeks before the election to encourage him to drop out.

Record-breaking campaign spending in Kentucky

The race between Massie and Gallrein was the most expensive congressional primary in US history, reaching more than $34m in publicity spending.

More than $19m was spent to benefit Gallrein, with nearly $9.4m of that coming from American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other pro-Israel interest groups. These outside organisations targeted Massie because he had previously voted against US aid to Israel.

Massie had sought to highlight the oversized role of pro-Israel groups, including AIPAC, in the race ahead of the vote.

“They’re sending the secretary of war to my district tomorrow. That’s why the president’s losing sleep and tweeting about this. That’s why AIPAC has dumped another $3m into my race this weekend,” he said on Sunday on ABC News.

Massie warned against absolute party loyalty in his defeat

He delivered an unusually long concession speech where he criticised unquestioning loyalty to the president. Arguing for constitutional principles over party loyalty, Massie warned the crowd, “If the legislative branch always votes with the president, we do have a king.”

He also mocked Gallrein, saying: “I would have come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”

Georgia governor, Senate races head to high-stakes run-offs

Georgia’s closely watched Republican race for governor is heading to a June 16 run-off after no candidate secured a majority of the vote on Tuesday.

Trump-backed Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones will face billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson, who spent $83.5m of his fortune on the race.

The bruising contest knocked out two high-profile statewide officials: Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who drew national attention after rejecting Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Raffensperger spent millions trying to win back Republican voters after breaking publicly with Trump over the 2020 election. Former Republican Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, who became a vocal Trump critic, also failed to win the Democratic nomination, having switched parties last year.

The results highlighted the continuing political risks for Republicans who openly break with Trump, who still falsely claims the 2020 election was stolen.

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The winner of the governor’s run-off will face Democratic former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who secured her party’s nomination as Democrats try to win the office for the first time in 24 years.

Georgia’s Republican Senate primary is also heading to a June 16 run-off.

Congressman Mike Collins, who campaigned heavily on immigration enforcement, and political outsider Derek Dooley, a former college American football coach backed by Governor Brian Kemp, both advanced to the next round.

The winner will face Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff in one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races.

Shapiro sets up re-election bid as Pennsylvania races take shape

Pennsylvania’s race for governor is now set after both major party candidates ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primaries.

Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro secured his party’s nomination for a second term and is expected to centre his campaign on opposing President Trump’s agenda. Shapiro, who is also seen as a potential 2028 presidential contender, will face Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a close Trump ally.

Garrity is aiming to become the first Republican elected governor of Pennsylvania since 2010.

Pennsylvania Democrats also selected candidates in several key congressional races as they try to regain control of the US House.

Shapiro also showed his political influence across the state after candidates he backed won all three contested Democratic primaries in key swing districts.

Alabama races overshadowed by election map battle

Alabama’s race for governor is officially set, with Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville advancing to face former Democratic Senator Doug Jones in a rematch of their 2020 US Senate race, which Tuberville won.

Tuberville, who decided not to seek re-election to the Senate, easily secured the Republican nomination. Jones is attempting a political comeback in the conservative southern state.

The race to replace Tuberville in the US Senate is also headed to a run-off for both parties. Trump-backed Congressman Barry Moore advanced to a June 16 Republican run-off after no candidate won a majority in the crowded field. Democrats will also hold a run-off after Dakarai Larriett and Everett Wess moved on to the next round.

But much of the attention in Alabama focused on confusion over congressional elections after a recent US Supreme Court ruling allowed Republicans to redraw electoral district boundaries.

Republican Governor Kay Ivey last week delayed elections in four of Alabama’s seven US House districts until August 11 after the state decided to return to older Republican-drawn boundaries. The move means more than 100,000 votes already cast on Tuesday in those districts may no longer count.

Civil rights groups criticised the changes, saying they weaken the voting power of Black communities.

Despite the uncertainty, Alabama voters still selected nominees in unaffected districts, including Republican victories for Mike Rogers in the 3rd District and Robert Aderholt in the 4th District.

Oregon governor’s race set for 2022 rematch

The state’s race for governor is officially set for a rematch of the 2022 election after Republican State Senator Christine Drazan won her party’s primary.

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Drazan emerged from a crowded field of 14 candidates and will again face Democratic Governor Tina Kotek, who easily defeated several challengers in her own primary.

Oregon has not elected a Republican governor in more than 40 years, making Drazan’s path to victory difficult despite Republicans hoping voter frustration over the economy could reshape the race.

Voters also overwhelmingly rejected a proposed six-cent increase to the state gas tax backed by Democratic lawmakers. The measure struggled as many voters were already dealing with high fuel prices linked to the war on Iran.

Meanwhile, the race for Oregon’s most competitive US House seat is also set.

Democratic Congresswoman Janelle Bynum easily secured her nomination and will face Republican county commissioner Patti Adair in the 5th Congressional District, a swing seat Republicans are hoping to win back this year.

Idaho sets key races for November

Voters in Idaho set several key statewide races during Tuesday’s primaries, including contests for governor, the US Senate and the House.

Republican Governor Brad Little secured his party’s nomination and will face Democrat Terri Pickens in November’s election.

In the race for the US Senate, incumbent Republican Senator Jim Risch won his primary and will run against Democrat David Roth.

Voters also decided key congressional primaries. Kaylee Peterson secured the Democratic nomination in Idaho’s 1st Congressional District, although results for some other House races were not immediately available.