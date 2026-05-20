Iran war day 82: Tehran warns of ‘new fronts’ as Trump sets deadline

Iran says it learned military lessons from past clashes as Trump gives Tehran ‘two to three days’ to strike a deal with Washington.

Iran has warned that any renewed conflict would bring “many more surprises” after United States President Donald Trump gave Iran “two to three days” to reach a deal.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance said that both sides have made a “lot of progress” in talks to end the war that has triggered a global energy crisis.

At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping is hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks expected to centre on energy and weapons agreements, with the wars in Iran and Ukraine looming heavily over the discussions.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

US resident released from prison: Iranian authorities freed Shahab Dalili, an Iranian citizen and US permanent resident, after 10 years in Tehran’s Evin Prison, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). The rights group said Dalili has since returned to the United States.

Iranian authorities freed Shahab Dalili, an Iranian citizen and US permanent resident, after 10 years in Tehran’s Evin Prison, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). The rights group said Dalili has since returned to the United States. Military warns of broader retaliation: Iran’s army said it would “open new fronts” against the US if Washington launches new attacks. Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran would respond with “new equipment and new methods” if conflict resumes, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

War diplomacy

Vance says talks advancing: US vice president said negotiations with Iran are making “good progress”, while warning Washington remains prepared to resume military operations if diplomacy fails.

US vice president said negotiations with Iran are making “good progress”, while warning Washington remains prepared to resume military operations if diplomacy fails. G7 stresses economic coordination: G7 finance ministers pledged closer cooperation to address economic risks linked to the war after talks in Paris that also highlighted tensions between the US and some allies.

In the US

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Trump predicts quick end to conflict: US president said Washington would end the war with Iran “very quickly”, claiming Tehran is eager to reach a deal. His remarks came as the Republican-controlled Senate advanced a War Powers Resolution that would require congressional approval for continued US military action against Iran.

US president said Washington would end the war with Iran “very quickly”, claiming Tehran is eager to reach a deal. His remarks came as the Republican-controlled Senate advanced a War Powers Resolution that would require congressional approval for continued US military action against Iran. School strike investigation ongoing: A senior US military commander declined to take responsibility for a strike on a school in Iran that killed 155 people on the first day of the war, saying a “complex” probe is still under way.

A senior US military commander declined to take responsibility for a strike on a school in Iran that killed 155 people on the first day of the war, saying a “complex” probe is still under way. Concerns grow over renewed US strikes: Journalist Alex Marquardt told Al Jazeera that President Donald Trump’s patience with Iran appears to be “wearing thin”, despite Gulf-led mediation efforts involving Pakistan and Turkiye. Marquardt said talks have made little progress in recent weeks, raising the possibility that the US could resume military strikes if negotiations remain stalled.

In Lebanon, Israel and Gaza