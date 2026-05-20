China’s Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Beijing

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin hold talks just days after US President Donald Trump made an official visit to China.

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A meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin has started in Beijing, Chinese state media reports.

Xi welcomed Putin on Wednesday to the Chinese capital, shaking hands with the Russian leader outside the Great Hall of the People in advance of their talks, video by Russian media showed.

Before entering the Great Hall, Putin and Xi walked down a red carpet rolled out to greet the Russian leader, and stood as a military band played their two national anthems.

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