When are Hajj and Eid al-Adha 2026? A visual guide to the Muslim pilgrimage

Nearly 2 million Muslims will embark on the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which begins on May 25.

Nearly 2 million Muslims are preparing to embark on the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca, which begins on May 25, following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia.

The Hajj is the largest annual gathering of Muslims from all over the world and a once-in-a-lifetime journey for many. It is also the fifth pillar of Islam.

In this visual explainer, we look at how Muslims perform the Hajj, including the key steps, rituals and preparations.

What is Hajj?

The Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia. It is the fifth and final pillar of Islam, along with the declaration of faith (shahada), five daily prayers, obligatory charity (zakat), and fasting during the month of Ramadan.

The word comes from the Arabic root “h-j-j”, which means “intending a journey” or “to set out for a definitive purpose”.

It is obligatory once in a lifetime for all adult Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the journey.

When is the Hajj performed?

The Hajj is performed between the 8th and 12th (or 13th) of Dhul-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

The timing falls roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, though this can vary slightly depending on the lunar cycle.

In 2026, the Hajj will take place from May 25 to May 27, but many pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia weeks before to prepare for the journey.

Because the Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, with months lasting 29 or 30 days, the Hajj shifts 10 to 12 days earlier each year in the Gregorian calendar.

Why do Muslims perform the Hajj?

Muslims believe that the Hajj is a direct commandment from God, as outlined in the Quran.

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Prophet Muhammad’s “farewell pilgrimage” in 632 AD affirmed the steps in the 10th year of the Islamic calendar, and it is mentioned in the Quran nearly a dozen times.

The Hajj begins before pilgrims even enter Mecca.

The journey is a spiritual one, and it is considered to allow Muslims to seek forgiveness, purify their souls and demonstrate their submission to God.

How is the Hajj performed?

Muslims perform many rites and rituals during the five days of Hajj, which can be explained in the following steps.

Day 1

Ihram: Entering the pilgrimage

Before entering Mecca, pilgrims enter a sacred state known as ihram. After making the intention to perform the Hajj, men change into two white garments and women wear modest attire. The basic clothing symbolises equality, humility, and unity before God, where differences of nationality, wealth, and status disappear.

2. Tawaf: Circling the Kaaba

After entering Mecca, pilgrims circle the Kaaba – a cubic building at the Masjid al-Haram (Grand Mosque) that serves as the qibla, the direction Muslims face during prayer – seven times in a counterclockwise direction. This shared rhythm symbolises unity in the worship of the One God.

3. Sa’i: Walking between Safa and Marwah

Pilgrims can then perform the sa’i, a ritual of walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa.

The ritual retraces the search for water in the desert valley of Mecca by Prophet Abraham’s (Ibrahim) wife, Hagar (Hajar), for their son, Ishmael (Ismail), before the Zamzam well emerged.

In Islamic tradition, this well has supplied pristine water in the arid desert for more than 4,000 years and continues to nourish pilgrims to this day.

4. Mina: The tent city

Pilgrims then proceed to Mina, about 8km (5 miles) east of the Kaaba, where they will spend the night in prayer and reflection.

Mina is famously known as the “city of tents” due to the vast expanse of 100,000 white tents to house the millions of pilgrims.

Day 2

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5. Arafat: The central day of Hajj

On the second day of the Hajj, pilgrims arrive early at the plains of Mount Arafat, about 15km (9 miles) from Mina. They spend the afternoon in wuquf (standing) from midday to sunset, praying, and repenting.

Arafah is the most important ritual of the Hajj and symbolises a preview of the Day of Judgement. Muslims worldwide are encouraged to fast on this day and engage in prayer and reflection.

6. Muzdalifah: Sleeping under the open sky

After sunset, pilgrims travel to Muzdalifah, 9km (5.5 miles) away. There, they perform maghrib and isha prayers before collecting pebbles for the next day’s ritual.

Day 3

On this day, Muslims from around the world celebrate the first day of Eid al-Adha, or the celebration of the sacrifice.

From the early hours of the morning, pilgrims perform a series of rituals, starting with walking back to Mina.

7. Stoning of the pillars

Pilgrims enter Mina, where they throw seven pebbles at the largest of three stone pillars. This ritual represents the stoning of the devil, which symbolises the rejection of Satan’s temptations.

8. Sacrifice during Eid al-Adha

Pilgrims, or agents on their behalf, offer an animal sacrifice in remembrance of Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

9. Cutting or shaving hair

Men shave or trim their heads, and women cut a small portion of their hair. This symbolises spiritual renewal.

10. Main tawaf

Pilgrims return to Mecca to perform tawaf, circling the Kaaba, followed by sa’i, walking seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa.

Days 4 and 5

Pilgrims return to Mina and perform rami (stoning) of all three stone pillars on each day. Pilgrims who remain for an extra day repeat the stoning ritual at all three pillars once more.

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Before leaving Mecca, pilgrims perform a final tawaf around the Kaaba, known as the tawaf al-wada or a “farewell tawaf”, signifying a spiritual farewell to the holy sanctuary.

How do Muslims mark the end of Hajj?

Muslims mark the end of the Hajj with Eid al-Adha, celebrated on the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah and lasting up to three days in many countries.

The day begins with a special prayer shortly after sunrise, as Muslims gather in mosques or open areas, wearing their finest clothes. The rest of the day is spent sharing meals, exchanging gifts, and visiting family and friends. The greeting “Eid Mubarak”, meaning “Blessed Eid,” is commonly exchanged.

Eid al-Adha also involves the ritual of animal sacrifice, known as Qurbani. Muslims who are able to do so sacrifice a sheep, goat, cow or camel, and the meat is divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for those in need.