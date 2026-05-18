Police say threat ‘neutralised’ after San Diego islamic centre shooting

Authorities say they are deploying ‘significant resources’ to the scene of the incident at Islamic Center of San Diego.

Authorities in California have said they “neutralised” the threat after an “active shooter” incident a complex that includes a mosque and an Islamic school in San Diego.

Taha Hassane, the imam at the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD), said after the incident on Monday that the children are safe, urging people to stay away from the scene.

“We are safe,” Hassane said in a recorded message on social media. “We have a few casualties, not confirmed yet. There is no threat at this moment.”

There were no immediate, official reports of casualties.

The San Diego Police Separtment said later said the threat had been “neutralised” without providing further details. “We have significant resources on scene at this time,” the department said.

Aerial television footage shows a heavy police presence outside the mosque.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria praised law enforcement officers, saying that they “responded quickly to protect lives and secure the area”.

The identity and motives of the shooter remain unclear.

“We don’t have any details about a potential motive yet, but I’m devastated for those students, worshippers, and the Clairemont community. Everyone should be able to pray, worship, and learn in peace,” Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, who represents San Diego wrote on social media.

The office of California Governor Gavin Newsom said he is following the situation and coordinating with local law enforcement agencies. “We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” the office said in a statement.

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FBI Director Kash Patel also said the local division of the agency is responding to the incident, promising that “all resources will be made available assisting local partners”.

The ICSD is located in a residential area in the Clairemont neighbourhood of San Diego, north of the city’s downtown.

Police said they set up a reunification point for people in the area. The mosque posted on social media that children can be picked up from a nearby church.

After the shooting, the New York Police Department said it is boosting protection for mosques in the city.

“While there is currently no known nexus to NYC or specific threats to NYC houses of worship, out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is increasing deployments to mosques across the city,” the agency said.