Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound aid flotilla

More than 50 vessels departed from the Turkish port city of Marmaris last week.

Israeli forces have begun intercepting vessels from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, according to organisers and video footage from the boats.

Shortly before the interceptions began, the organisers said in a statement shared on social media on Monday, “250 miles from Gaza, in international waters, Israel is preparing to attack the Global Sumud Flotilla”.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, an international movement heading the mission, said Israeli military personnel boarded several vessels off the coast of Cyprus as the convoy attempted to continue towards the besieged Gaza Strip.

Video footage shared by the organisers showed activists filming as Israeli forces approached and boarded the boats.

More than 50 vessels departed from the Turkish port city of Marmaris last week in what organisers described as the final stage of a journey aimed at challenging Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

The interceptions came as the Turkish branch of the flotilla campaign said one of its vessels, the Munki, had come under “attack” and “close harassment” by Israeli military boats.

“The flotilla’s vessel Munki has been attacked by the occupying Israeli forces. We have currently lost contact with the vessel,” Global Sumud Filosu Turkiye said in a statement posted on X earlier on Monday.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that the Israeli military had detained activists on board the flotilla’s vessels and was transferring them to a navy ship, and would later transport them to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

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Al Jazeera could not independently verify the claims. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

About an hour before the reported interceptions, Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned the flotilla to abandon its course.

“Change course and turn back immediately,” the ministry said in a statement.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan had earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to authorise the military to prevent the flotilla from reaching Gaza and to seize vessels attempting to breach the naval blockade.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza since 2007, saying it is necessary to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas and other armed groups.

Rights groups and humanitarian organisations have repeatedly criticised the blockade, describing it as collective punishment imposed on Gaza’s population.