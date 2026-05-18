Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound aid flotilla

More than 50 vessels departed from the Turkish port city of Marmaris last week.

Israeli forces have begun intercepting vessels from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla, according to organisers and video footage from onboard the boats.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli military personnel boarded several vessels off the coast of Cyprus as the convoy attempted to continue towards the besieged Gaza Strip on Monday.

Video footage shared by the group showed activists filming as Israeli forces approached and boarded boats participating in the mission.

More than 50 vessels departed from the Turkish port city of Marmaris last week in what organisers described as the final stage of a journey aimed at challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza.

The interceptions came after the Turkish branch of the flotilla campaign said one of its vessels, the Munki, had come under “attack” and “close harassment” by Israeli military boats.

This is a developing story.