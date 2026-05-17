Mexican officials announce 10 dead in early-morning shooting in Tehuitzingo

Officials blamed the shooting on ‘armed individuals’, though no details were provided about the attackers or their motives.

The government in the Mexican state of Puebla has confirmed the deaths of 10 people in an early-morning shooting in the city of Tehuitzingo.

On Sunday, the state government identified the victims as six men, three women and a minor, though no names were offered.

It added that the victims “were allegedly attacked by armed individuals” at a residence. No arrests have been announced as of mid-morning, and the motive for the attack remains unclear.

Separately, the state Attorney General’s Office announced it had opened an investigation into the shooting, which comes as Mexico prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup in less than a month.

“According to initial reports, municipal police officers went to the property after receiving a request for assistance from a citizen who observed people apparently without vital signs,” the statement said.

“Upon arriving at the residence, authorities located several people with gunshot wounds. A woman died en route while being transported for medical attention.”

Tehuitzingo, a city of around 11,300 inhabitants, sits roughly 208 kilometres or 130 miles south of the country’s capital, Mexico City.

Local media reports indicate the shooting happened around 1:55am local time (6:55 GMT), when neighbours heard gunfire.

Officials have pledged a multi-pronged response to the attack, with the participation of the National Guard, the state Attorney General’s Office and state and local police, as well as “intelligence, analysis and inter-institutional coordination efforts”.

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Mexico’s ability to combat violent crime has been under the microscope in recent months, as it faces pressure from the United States and heightened scrutiny ahead of the World Cup.

Kickoff for the football tournament is set to take place on June 11 in Mexico City, where the inaugural game will see the host country face South Africa.

In the lead-up to the match, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has pledged to bolster security, including through the deployment of 100,000 security personnel, composed of National Guard troops, police officers and employees from private security firms.

Mexico is slated to host 13 matches in three host cities: Monterrey, Mexico City and Guadalajara. But high-profile acts of violence have raised questions about safety ahead of the event.

In April, a gunman killed one Canadian tourist and injured 13 others at Teotihuacan, a pre-Colombian city and UNESCO World Heritage site near Mexico City whose pyramids have long attracted tourists.

And before that, in February, a wave of violence broke out in the country after Mexican forces killed cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera, a member of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Mexico has long struggled with cartel violence, a problem critics say has been abetted by corruption within government and law enforcement.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has suggested it may even take unilateral action on Mexican soil, despite Sheinbaum’s warnings that such an attack would be considered a violation of her country’s sovereignty.

“The Mexican cartels are fuelling and orchestrating much of the bloodshed and chaos in this hemisphere, and the United States government will do whatever’s necessary to defend our national security,” Trump said in March.

Mexico experienced a decline in homicides in 2025, down 19.8 percent over the preceding year, according to the nonprofit Insight Crime.

But critics warn that the decrease is complicated by the high rate of disappearances in the country.