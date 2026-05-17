Iran says it will soon reveal the plan as US President Donald Trump warns Tehran it will have a ‘very bad time’ if a peace deal is not reached soon.

Iran says it will soon reveal its plan to manage traffic ⁠through the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, including the charging of tolls, as United States President Donald Trump warns Tehran it will have a “very bad time” if a peace deal is not reached soon.

Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Saturday that his country will no longer allow “enemy” military equipment to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israel’s relentless bombardment of southern Lebanon continues with an air attack on the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and main negotiator, declared that the world “stands at the cusp of a new order”, adding: “The future belongs to the Global South.”

Iranian legislator Ebrahim Azizi said Tehran’s plan for the strait involves a “professional mechanism to manage traffic in the Strait of Hormuz along a designated route”. He said “only commercial vessels and parties cooperating with Iran will benefit” from the plan and “fees will be collected” for “specialised services”.

Iranian state television said on Saturday that European countries were in talks with Tehran over transit for ships through the strait.

“Following the passage of ships from East Asian countries, notably China, Japan and Pakistan, we received information today indicating that Europeans have also begun negotiations with the Revolutionary Guard’s navy,” state television reported without elaborating.

Iran’s World Cup squad will travel to Turkiye on Monday for a training camp, friendlies and completion of visa applications before heading to the US, head coach Amir Ghalenoei said.

War diplomacy

Advertisement

Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday “to facilitate” peace talks between Iran and the US that have stalled despite a fragile ceasefire, Iranian media reported.

His visit to Tehran comes days after that of Pakistan’s influential military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

In the US

The USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, returned home to Virginia on Saturday after an 11-month deployment, the longest since the Vietnam War. The mission saw it support the US-Israel war on Iran and the capture of Nicolas Maduro when he was Venezuela’s president.

The US military said it has “redirected” 78 commercial ships and “disabled” four vessels during its continuing blockade of Iranian ports.

In Lebanon