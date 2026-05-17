Drone strike sparks fire at UAE’s Barakah nuclear power plant

A drone strike has sparked a fire at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), raising new concerns over a potential new regional escalation amid a fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi said the blaze broke out at an electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter in the Al Dhafra region on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and officials said radiation levels remained normal.

The UAE’s nuclear regulator said operations at the facility – the first nuclear power station on the Arabian Peninsula – were not affected. “All units are operating as normal,” it said in a social media post.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and the UAE has not publicly blamed any country.

In a statement later on Sunday, the ⁠UAE’s ⁠Defense Ministry said air defences had dealt “successfully” ⁠with two drones, while ⁠a third one hit a generator ⁠near the plant.

⁠It added the drones ⁠were launched from the “western border”, without providing details, and said ⁠investigations were under way to determine the ⁠source of the attack.

‘Grave concern’

The UAE has faced repeated ⁠Iranian missile and drone attacks after the US and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said the incident forced one reactor to rely temporarily on emergency diesel generators.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi expressed “grave concern” and warned that military activity threatening nuclear facilities was “unacceptable”.

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The plant is located close to the border with Saudi Arabia, some 225km (140 miles) west of the UAE’s capital city, Abu Dhabi.

Despite a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran announced on April 8, drone attacks targeting the UAE have continued. Last week, Emirati officials accused Iran of launching missiles and drones at the port city of Fujairah. Three Indian nationals were injured, and a fire broke out at an oil facility in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

Iran had previously warned that countries hosting US military bases or Israeli-linked interests could become targets.

Iran recently accused the UAE of strengthening ties with Israel, while reports emerged claiming that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a “secret” visit to the Gulf state during the conflict. The UAE denied it.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also said last week that Israel had deployed Iron Dome air defence systems and personnel to the UAE to help defend against possible Iranian attacks.

In a statement on Friday, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry rejected what it described as Iranian attempts to justify attacks on Emirati territory, saying it reserved the right to respond to any threats.