Bulgaria wins Eurovision for first time; Israel comes second amid boycott

Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia stage the biggest political boycott in Eurovision history over Israel participating, citing its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza.

Bulgaria has won the Eurovision Song Contest for the first time as Israel, whose participation had triggered a boycott from five countries and protests over its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza, came in second.

Bulgarian pop singer Darina Yotova, known as Dara, won on Saturday with her catchy floor-filler Bangaranga, winning the 70th edition of the world’s biggest live televised music event.

“This is unbelievable. I don’t even know what’s going on right now,” Dara said at a news conference.

In a post on Facebook, Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov hailed a “magnificent story of immense talent, tireless effort, and faith in success, against all criticism”.

About 10,000 glammed-up fans filled the Wiener Stadthalle arena in the Austrian capital, Vienna, to watch the showpiece final, where, as always, the razzmatazz didn’t escape geopolitics.

Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iceland and Slovenia staged the biggest political boycott in Eurovision history against Israel’s participation, citing its war on Gaza, which has killed more than 72,740 Palestinians since it began in October 2023.

Israeli singer Noam Bettan was loudly cheered although there was a smattering of boos as he performed Michelle, a rock ballad in Hebrew, French and English. Earlier in the week, four people were ejected for trying to disrupt his semifinal performance.

It was the second year in a row that Israel finished runners-up.

Eurovision organisers tightened voting rules this year after allegations Israel had mounted an intense lobbying campaign to get votes for its entry.

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Hundreds of protesters against Israel’s inclusion marched near the arena before Saturday’s final, some holding placards saying “Block Eurovision.” Pro-Palestinian groups also staged an outdoor concert on Friday under the banner “No stage for genocide”.

Spanish public broadcaster RTVE, traditionally one of Eurovision’s major backers, not only boycotted the contest but also refused to screen the show.

Belgian broadcaster VRT said before the final that it was unlikely to compete in next year’s Eurovision if the European Broadcasting Union, which organises the event, did not hold a direct vote on Israel’s participation in the contest.