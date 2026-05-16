Trump says ISIL second-in-command Abu-Bilal al-Minuki killed

US and Nigerian forces carry out a joint operation against the commander, who was deemed a ‘global terrorist’ in 2023.

Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, alleged to be the second-in-command of ISIL (ISIS) globally, has been killed in an operation conducted by United States and Nigerian forces, President Donald Trump said.

“Brave American forces ⁠and the Armed Forces of Nigeria flawlessly executed a meticulously planned and very complex mission to eliminate the most active terrorist in the world from the battlefield,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday.

“Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, second in command of ISIS globally, thought he could hide in Africa, but little did he know we had ‌sources ⁠who kept us informed on what he was doing.”

Trump also thanked the Nigerian government for its partnership in the operation, but did not provide further details.

Al-Minuki had been under US sanctions since 2023 for his links to ISIL.

When announcing al-Minuki’s designation on the list of “global terrorists”, the US State Department described him as a Sahel-based ISIL senior leader and part of its General Directorate of Provinces, the group’s administrative body that provides “operational guidance and funding around the world”.

“With his removal, ISIS’s global operation is greatly diminished,” Trump said.

Previous strike

For months, Trump has accused Nigeria of not doing enough to stop armed groups from targeting Christians in the country’s northwest.

Abuja has denied the charge and said that fighters target both Muslim and Christian communities in the country.

On Christmas Day last year, US forces carried out an air strike in Sokoto State that targeted ISIL fighters operating in the region.

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The US has since deployed hundreds of troops to Nigeria to provide technical support and intelligence sharing in the fight against armed groups.

The US forces are playing a strictly noncombat role, Nigeria has said.