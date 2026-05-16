Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon continue despite ‘ceasefire’ extension

Despite Lebanon and Israel extending the ceasefire deal for another 45 days yesterday, Israel continues to bomb Lebanon.

Israel has launched another series of air strikes on southern Lebanon, a day after the two countries agreed to extend a ceasefire deal for a further 45 days following talks in Washington – although this ceasefire has never been observed in practice.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported strikes on at least five villages in the south on Saturday, while the Israeli army issued new forced displacement orders for nine villages in southern Lebanon near Sidon and Nabatieh, including Qaaqaaiyet, al-Snoubar, Kaouthariyet al-Saiyad, al-Marwaniyah, al-Ghassaniyah and more.

On Saturday morning, Israeli warplanes also launched air attacks on the town of Yohmor al-Shaqif in southern Lebanon, NNA reported.

The towns of Kfar Tebnit, Arnoun, as well as the Arnoun-Kfar Tebnit road, have also come under heavy artillery bombardment, NNA said, as the Israeli military claimed to have struck “Hezbollah infrastructure sites in several areas in southern Lebanon”.

This comes after envoys from Israel and Lebanon held negotiations in Washington following the first direct talks in decades last month between the two countries, which do not have diplomatic relations.

Hezbollah opposes the negotiations, especially as Israeli forces continue to bomb southern Lebanon and occupy parts of it since the ceasefire, in theory, took effect on April 17.

But Lebanon’s negotiating delegation in Washington on Friday welcomed the 45-day extension of the truce with Israel, as the Lebanese presidency said in a statement: “The extension of the ceasefire and the establishment of a US-facilitated security track provide critical breathing space for our citizens, reinforce state institutions, and advance a political pathway toward lasting stability.”

Al Jazeera’s Obaida Hitto, reporting from Tyre, southern Lebanon, on Saturday, said: “Today, there have been artillery strikes in the eastern part of the country, in Yohmor and Kherbet Qanafar. This is an indication that the ceasefire is a ceasefire in name only. Yesterday, as the ceasefire extension was being announced via social media by the US State Department, Israel was simultaneously releasing forced evacuation orders for two buildings here in the city of Tyre.”

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Hitto added: “Unfortunately, for people here in southern Lebanon, the ceasefire announcement has brought little respite. People remain concerned about further escalation, particularly given that Israel used the previous phase of the ceasefire to escalate and increase its attacks, and that is what many are now expecting again.”

Israeli attacks have killed more than 2,900 people in Lebanon since the start of the war, including more than 500 since the truce took effect, according to Lebanese authorities.