Iran war day 78: Trump, Tehran signal talks as Lebanon truce extended

Iran says Trump signalled openness to talks as deadlock remains over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Lebanon has welcomed an agreement with Israel to extend a fragile ceasefire by 45 days beyond Sunday’s deadline following talks in the United States, even as Israeli forces continued attacks on towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

At least 12 people were killed on Friday, including three paramedics, according to Lebanese authorities.

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Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said during a BRICS meeting that Tehran had received communication from the administration of US President Donald Trump indicating openness to new negotiations aimed at ending the war. However, Araghchi said a “deadlock” remained over the issue of Iran’s enriched nuclear material.

Trump also suggested he could be open to Iran placing its civilian nuclear programme on hold for two decades, provided Tehran demonstrates what he described as a genuine commitment to a broader agreement.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Iran open to China’s help: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US had sent messages indicating it was willing to continue talks, and that he was open to any support – including from China. “We appreciate any country who has the ability to help, particularly China,” Araghchi said.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US had sent messages indicating it was willing to continue talks, and that he was open to any support – including from China. “We appreciate any country who has the ability to help, particularly China,” Araghchi said. Tehran details toll of attacks on Iranian capital: The municipal government said US-Israeli attacks during the war caused at least 650 impact incidents across the capital, killing more than 1,260 people and wounding at least 2,800. Officials also said about 51,000 homes were damaged, along with more than 10,700 cars and 754 motorcycles, including nearly 150 taxis.

The municipal government said US-Israeli attacks during the war caused at least 650 impact incidents across the capital, killing more than 1,260 people and wounding at least 2,800. Officials also said about 51,000 homes were damaged, along with more than 10,700 cars and 754 motorcycles, including nearly 150 taxis. More ships pass through Hormuz: Iran is allowing more ships to pass through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state television has reported, because “many countries have accepted the new legal protocols” it has put in place.

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War diplomacy

China signals likely veto on Hormuz resolution: China’s UN envoy Fu Cong criticised a proposed US-backed Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz as “not right” in both timing and content, signalling Beijing would likely oppose the measure alongside Russia.

China’s UN envoy Fu Cong criticised a proposed US-backed Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz as “not right” in both timing and content, signalling Beijing would likely oppose the measure alongside Russia. Israel, Lebanon extend ceasefire: Lebanon and Israel on Friday extended a ceasefire for 45 days, despite a new flare-up in violence, the US State Department said after mediating talks. “The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Lebanon and Israel on Friday extended a ceasefire for 45 days, despite a new flare-up in violence, the US State Department said after mediating talks. “The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. Lebanon sees path to ‘lasting stability’: Lebanon’s delegation at the talks in Washington said on Friday that the truce extension and the establishment of a US-facilitated security track pave the way for “lasting stability”.

In the Gulf

UAE fast-tracks oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz: The United Arab Emirates said it will accelerate construction of a new ADNOC pipeline linking Abu Dhabi to Fujairah to double oil export capacity outside the Strait of Hormuz by 2027, with operations expected to begin next year.

In the US

US charges alleged Kataib Hezbollah commander: US prosecutors charged Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, an alleged senior Kataib Hezbollah figure linked to Iran’s IRGC, over his alleged role in at least 18 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and Canada. The FBI said al-Saadi was arrested in Turkiye before being transferred to the US.

US prosecutors charged Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, an alleged senior Kataib Hezbollah figure linked to Iran’s IRGC, over his alleged role in at least 18 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and Canada. The FBI said al-Saadi was arrested in Turkiye before being transferred to the US. Tlaib marks Nakba anniversary in Congress: US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib commemorated the Nakba in a speech to Congress, saying the displacement of Palestinians “did not end in 1948” and calling for justice and the Palestinian right of return.

In Israel

Israel intensifies attacks in southern Lebanon: The Israeli military said its forces killed more than 220 Hezbollah fighters over the past week and struck more than 440 targets across southern Lebanon during the same period.

In Lebanon

Strike hits building in Lebanon’s Tyre: An Israeli strike hit a building in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Friday after an evacuation warning by the Israeli army, state media reported, despite the extension in the truce between Israel and Hezbollah. An AFP correspondent saw a strike hit one of the threatened buildings.

An Israeli strike hit a building in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Friday after an evacuation warning by the Israeli army, state media reported, despite the extension in the truce between Israel and Hezbollah. An AFP correspondent saw a strike hit one of the threatened buildings. New evacuation orders in southern Lebanon: The Israeli military ordered residents in nine towns and villages in southern Lebanon to flee ahead of planned attacks, hours after Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend their fragile ceasefire by another 45 days. The affected areas included Ansar, al-Marwaniyah and al-Baysariyah.

The Israeli military ordered residents in nine towns and villages in southern Lebanon to flee ahead of planned attacks, hours after Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend their fragile ceasefire by another 45 days. The affected areas included Ansar, al-Marwaniyah and al-Baysariyah. Death toll rises in Lebanon: Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health said Israeli attacks have killed at least 2,951 people and wounded 8,988 others since renewed air raids and the ground invasion began on March 2, as some residents continue refusing to leave partially destroyed homes despite ongoing military operations.