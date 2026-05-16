In response to Trump, Taiwan says it is ‘sovereign and independent’

Taiwan says it will maintain ‘status quo’ and deepen ties with the US after Trump meets with China’s Xi Jinping.

Following a visit from United States President Donald Trump to China, the island of Taiwan has issued a statement saying it is “sovereign and independent”.

But Saturday’s statement added that Taiwan plans to maintain the “cross-strait status quo”, under which it will not officially declare independence from China.

The message came as a response to an interview Trump gave to Fox News a day earlier, as he departed Beijing following meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In the interview, Trump said, “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent,” in reference to Taiwan, the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own territory.

The question of Taiwan’s sovereignty has been a fractious issue, stretching back to the Chinese civil war in the 1940s.

While the US does not officially back Taiwan’s claims to independence, successive presidencies have supported the island through arms sales and remarks suggesting the US could defend Taiwan, should it be attacked by China.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump took a more ambivalent approach to defending Taiwan than some of his predecessors.

“You know, we’re supposed to travel 9,500 miles [15,289km] to fight a war. I’m not looking for that. I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down,” Trump said.

“We’re not looking to have wars. If you kept it the way it is, I think China’s going to be OK with that. But we’re not looking to have somebody say, ‘Let’s go independent because the United States is backing us.'”

Trump’s visit to China

The tension between the governments in Taiwan and Beijing loomed large over Trump’s recent diplomatic visit.

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Earlier, Chinese state media had reported Xi told Trump that Taiwan was the “most important issue in China-US relations”.

“If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation,” Xi said.

Recounting his exchange with the Chinese leader to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said Xi “feels very strongly” about his opposition to Taiwanese independence.

Trump added that he “made no commitment either way” on the issue.

The US president also indicated he has not yet decided whether he would sign off on a new $11bn arms package to Taiwan, which has already been approved by the US Congress.

“I haven’t approved it yet. We’re going to see what happens,” Trump told Fox News. “I may do it. I may not do it.”

Taiwan says US position ‘remains unchanged’

The US has long maintained a policy of strategic ambiguity on Taiwan, not formally recognising or maintaining ties with the government in Taipei.

Officially, Washington adheres to the “One China” policy, acknowledging — though not affirming — Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China.

The US has also been vague about whether it would come to Taiwan’s defence in the event of military action by China.

In 2022, for instance, Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden, seemed to indicate to the news programme 60 Minutes that the US would come to Taiwan’s aid: “Yes, if, in fact, there was an unprecedented attack.”

But Biden’s government walked that statement back, saying there had been no alteration to official US policy.

Still, Washington regularly provides defensive weapons to the island, as required under a 1979 law. The US and Taiwan also maintain close trade ties.

In its statement on Saturday, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the US officials and Trump have made clear that Washington’s policy “remains unchanged”. It added that Taipei continues to deepen ties with the US.

It further called China’s military threat “the only real insecurity” in the region.

“Arms sales to Taiwan are not only a security commitment to Taiwan,” the statement said, “but also a joint deterrent against regional threats.”