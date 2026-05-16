At least eight killed, 25 injured as train hits bus in Bangkok

A train crashed into a public bus near an airport rail link station Bangkok’s city centre, Thai media report.

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At least eight people have been killed, and 25 others injured, after a freight train crashed into a public bus in Thailand’s capital.

Flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles near an airport rail link station in the centre of Bangkok Saturday afternoon, Thai media reported.

Thai authorities have not confirmed the number of people killed or the cause of the accident.

Al Jazeera’s Tony Cheng, reporting from Bangkok, said that the crash unfolded around 3:40pm local time (8:40 GMT), when the bus appeared to get stuck on an intersection with the rail line after the safety barriers descended.

As the freight train rammed into the stationary bus and continued travelling, it dragged several nearby vehicles along with it before the bus burst into flames.

Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched to pull people from the wreckage and battle the flames as motorcyclists and passersby attempted to redirect traffic.

The fire has since been brought under control, with crews cooling the area and transporting 25 people to the hospital.

Thai publication Khaosod English reported that the freight train was travelling from the southern Chachoengsao province to Bangkok’s Bang Sue district. The bus operated a route connecting Bangkok’s eastern suburbs to the city centre.

Images from the scene showed dozens of emergency workers and onlookers crowding into the streets surrounding the collision, as smoke billowed from the nearby train station.

The surrounding area is a “very central” part of Bangkok’s sprawling metropolis, Cheng said, and was “very busy at the time” with local residents, pedestrians and traffic.

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‘Antiquated’ system

The crash could fuel concerns that Thailand’s rail system is “very antiquated”, Cheng said.

“This will also raise questions about the safety record of Bangkok’s railways.”

The collision follows another deadly rail incident in January when a construction crane fell on a passenger train northeast of Bangkok, killing at least 28 people and injuring 64 others.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said at the time that he had ordered a full investigation.