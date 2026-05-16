At least eight killed, 25 injured as train hits bus in Bangkok

A train crashed into a public bus near an airport rail link station Bangkok’s city centre, Thai media report.

Click here to share on social media

At least eight people have been killed, and 25 others injured, after a train crashed into a public bus in Thailand’s capital.

Flames engulfed the bus and nearby vehicles near an airport rail link station in the centre of Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, Thai media reported.

Firefighters and rescue crews were dispatched to the scene to pull people from the wreckage and battle the flames.

More to come…