Zelenskyy vows response after Russian strike kills 24 in Kyiv

Ukraine’s air force says Thursday’s attack was part of the largest aerial assault since the war began.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says strikes targeting Russia’s oil industry and military production facilities are “entirely justified” after Moscow flattened an apartment block in Kyiv, killing at least 24 people.

On Friday, Zelenskyy warned that Russia’s attacks would not go unpunished, saying he had discussed long-range strikes with senior military, security and intelligence officials, as a day of mourning was observed in Kyiv following Thursday’s attack on a nine-storey apartment block in the capital’s Darnytskyi district.

Ukraine’s air force said the strike, which also killed three children, was part of Russia’s largest aerial assault on the country since the war began more than four years ago.

Zelenskyy added that he had also discussed what he described as Moscow’s attempts “to draw Belarus deeper into the war” with senior officials, and alleged that Russia was preparing strikes against more than 20 decision-making centres across Ukraine. He said his office and state residence were among the targets, alongside government buildings and military command posts.

Ukraine began responding on Friday to Russian strikes, launching a large-scale long-range drone attack targeting energy and military infrastructure across several Russian regions. At least four people, including a child, were killed in a drone strike in the city of Ryazan, according to the regional governor. Ukrainian drones also struck the local oil refinery, one of the largest in the country.

POW swap

Footage of tearful Ukrainian soldiers and jubilant Russian troops emerged on Friday after the two countries completed an exchange of 205 prisoners of war each.

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The swap formed part of last week’s three-day ceasefire, brokered by United States President Donald Trump. Both sides are expected to exchange a total of 1,000 prisoners each.

The remains of those killed in battle were also exchanged, with Russia handing over 526 bodies in return for the remains of 41 of its soldiers.

Last weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested the war was nearing its end. His comments were later echoed by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Zelenskyy, however, dismissed Putin’s remarks, saying Moscow had no intention of ending the conflict. Trump, who made ending the war a key pledge during his 2024 election campaign, later said Thursday’s strike on the Ukrainian apartment block could delay peace efforts.

“It’s one that we’d like to see settled. Until last night, it was looking good, but they [the Ukrainians] took a big hit last night. So it’s gonna happen [the end of the war]. But it’s a shame,” Trump said.