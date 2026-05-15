BRICS talks end without joint statement as divisions over Iran war deepen

Iran’s foreign minister had urged member states to condemn ‘violations of international law by the United States and Israel’.

The BRICS alliance of major developing economies has failed to issue a joint statement after their two-day meeting in India, amid internal divisions over the Iran war which is affecting several members.

India hosted the foreign ministers’ meeting in New Delhi and currently chairs the alliance. BRICS brings together core members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as newer members Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia and the UAE.

India said on Friday that “there were differing views among some members” regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday urged BRICS member states to condemn what he described as “violations of international law by the United States and Israel”.

The war has intensified tensions between Iran and its Gulf neighbours, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, a fellow BRICS+ member. Riyadh has yet to formally join the bloc.

Without directly naming the UAE, Araghchi told a news conference that a BRICS member had blocked parts of India’s statement. Iran repeatedly targeted its Gulf neighbour following the outbreak of the war on February 28, reportedly striking the UAE more than any other country involved in the conflict, including Israel.

“We have no difficulty with that certain country, they have not been our target in the current war. We only hit American military bases and American military installations, which are unfortunately on their soil,” Araghchi said.

The UAE representative, Minister of State, Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, rejected Araghchi’s remarks, accusing him of attempting to justify “terrorist attacks” against the UAE and other Gulf states. Al Marar said Iran had launched approximately 3,000 attacks on the UAE using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones.

Multipolar world

India’s statement highlighted areas of consensus among BRICS members, including calls for reforms to global governance institutions, such as the United Nations and the Security Council. The bloc reiterated its longstanding demand for greater representation of Global South countries within international institutions, reflecting its broader push for a multipolar world order.

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The foreign ministers also discussed Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza. They agreed that Gaza was an “inseparable part” of any future independent Palestinian state, stressing the importance of unifying the enclave with the occupied West Bank under the governance of the Palestinian Authority. However, the statement noted that one unnamed country had expressed reservations about certain aspects of the section on Gaza.

The group further called on all parties to respect the ceasefire in Lebanon, which critics have denounced as a halt in hostilities in name only. Without singling out a specific country, the ministers condemned the use of economic sanctions as a form of coercion.

Sudan was also on the agenda. The African country remains in the grip of what the UN has described as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Ministers called for an immediate ceasefire, saying that only a peaceful solution through dialogue could bring a lasting end to the civil war, which began more than three years ago. They also warned that Sudan could become fertile ground for what ministers described as “extremism” and “terrorism”.

Also discussed was the situation in Syria, which is recovering from the civil war that effectively ended in December 2024 following the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

India’s statement called for a peaceful and inclusive political transition. The parties further stressed the importance of eliminating what they described as “foreign terrorist fighters” in Syria, saying they pose a security threat to both the country and the wider region.