UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting resigns from government

In a statement, Streeting said that he no longer had ‘confidence’ in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s leadership.

British Health Secretary Wes Streeting has resigned from the ruling Labour government, deepening a crisis that threatens to topple Prime Minister Keir Starmer after less than two years in office.

Starmer is under growing pressure step down following disastrous results in last week’s local elections.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Streeting said that he no longer had “confidence” in Starmer’s leadership, adding that there was “no doubt” that the party’s unpopularity was a “major and common factor in our defeat across England, Scotland and Wales.”

“It is now clear that you will not lead the Labour Party into the next general election and that Labour MPs and Labour unions want the debate about what comes next to be a battle of ideas, not of personalities or petty factionalism,” Streeting said.

“It needs to be broad, and it needs the best possible field of candidates. I support that approach and I hope that you will facilitate this.”

His announcement fell short of triggering a formal leadership contest against Starmer but piles the pressure on the British leader who has so far weathered a drip feed of demands for him to step down.

More to come.