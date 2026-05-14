Trump, Xi discuss Strait of Hormuz as Chinese vessels transit key waterway

The White House says the two leaders agree that the strait ‘must remain open to support the free flow of energy’.

United States President Donald Trump has discussed the Strait of Hormuz and the US-Israel war on Iran during his meeting with China’s Xi Jinping as negotiations to end the conflict and open the waterway are stalled.

According to the White House, Trump and Xi had a “good” meeting on Thursday and agreed that the Strait of Hormuz “must remain open to support the free flow of energy”.

“President Xi also made clear China’s opposition to the militarisation of the strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use,” the White House said.

In a separate interview, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believed Beijing would “do what they can” to open the waterway, which he said was “very much in their interest”.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran began at the end of February, Tehran has all but closed the strait, causing disruptions to global energy supplies and raising fuel prices as oil tankers remain unable to pass.

But under special agreements, Iran has let some carriers sail through the waterway.

On Wednesday, a Chinese tanker transited through the strait, according to shipping data seen by the Reuters news agency. Iran’s Fars News Agency also reported on Thursday that there was an agreement to allow some Chinese ships to pass.

Moreover, Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB reported that about 30 vessels had transited through the strait since Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the US said on Thursday that it had so far redirected 70 vessels and disabled four others to enforce Trump’s blockade on ships travelling to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz.

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“As of today, CENTCOM forces have redirected 70 commercial vessels and disabled 4 to ensure compliance,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on X.

Attacks on vessels

A ship anchored off the United Arab Emirates was seized and taken toward Iran and another was attacked and sank, authorities said on Thursday, in renewed escalation on shipping near the strait.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported that “unauthorised personnel” had taken over a vessel that had been anchored off the UAE port of Fujairah on Thursday and was heading towards Iran, without giving details about who the ship belongs to.

Meanwhile, an Indian-flagged wooden cargo vessel sunk on Wednesday while sailing through Omani waters following a fire ⁠from a suspected drone or missile strike. The vessel was sailing to the UAE from Somalia, India’s shipping ministry said in a statement. All 14 crew were rescued by the Omani coast guard.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility, but the incidents came as a senior Iranian official reiterated his country’s claim to the waterway and another said it had a right to seize oil tankers connected to the US.

Iran’s judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Thursday that the capture of “US tankers” violating his country’s regulations was being carried out under domestic and international law.

Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Almigdad Alruhaid explained that Iranian officials have reiterated their stance that the waterway will be open for commercial vessels if they cooperate with Tehran’s naval authorities.

“Iranian officials are establishing a new mechanism for such cooperation. Ships are expected to submit detailed information in advance through what Iran calls the ‘Persian Gulf Strait Authority’,” he said.

“That includes cargo details, ownership information, destination and route plans, and transit timing. After that, vessels have to wait to see if authorities approve a transit permit,” Alruhaid said, adding that if a vessel is recognised as “hostile” towards Iran, it would not be allowed to pass.

But as the waterway remains relatively closed, the US and Iran are no closer to agreeing to a peace deal. Washington wants Tehran to hand over its enriched uranium, and Tehran wants a lifting of sanctions and its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz recognised.