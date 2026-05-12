Malaysia rescues 23 migrants after boat capsizes, 14 still missing

Authorities deploy boats, helicopter and surveillance aircraft to search for missing migrants off Pangkor Island.

Authorities in Malaysia have launched a search and rescue mission for missing people after a boat carrying 37 undocumented migrants sank off its western coast.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in the state of Perak said local fishermen have rescued 23 people so far, while 14 others are believed to be missing.

Two MMEA vessels, assisted by the marine police, the navy and members of the local fishing community, are involved in the search operation, according to the Bernama news agency.

The MMEA said it was alerted to the incident early on Monday by a local fisherman who found the survivors floating at sea in the waters off the Pangkor coast.

“A local fishing vessel successfully rescued 23 victims, comprising 16 men and seven women, all of whom have been handed over to authorities for further investigations,” said Mohamad Shukri Khotob, the director of Perak MMEA.

“Initial investigations found that they departed from Kisaran, Indonesia, on May 9 and … headed for several destinations in Malaysia, including Penang, Terengganu, Selangor and Kuala Lumpur,” Khotob said of the migrants in a statement.

He said the agency has deployed boats, a helicopter and surveillance aircraft to search for the missing.

“As of now … the remaining ⁠victims have yet to be identified, and search operations are continuing,” ⁠Mohamad Shukri added.

Malaysia is home to millions of migrants from poorer parts of Asia, many of them undocumented, working in industries including construction and agriculture.

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But the crossings, facilitated by human trafficking syndicates, are often hazardous, leading to boats capsizing.

In one of the deadliest recent incidents, 36 migrants died in November 2025 after their boat capsized near the Thai-Malaysian coast.

An ‌estimated 100,000 to 200,000 Indonesians make the perilous journey each year, activists have said.