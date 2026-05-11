UK sanctions network accused of planning attacks for Iran

London freezes assets and travel for those accused of laundering billions and plotting Iranian-backed hostile activity.

The British government has imposed sanctions on an Iranian-linked network accused of plotting attacks in the UK and elsewhere.

The Foreign Office has issued travel bans, asset freezes and director disqualification orders to nine people and three entities, linked to “Iranian-backed hostile activity”.

They are accused of plotting attacks and financing efforts to destabilise Britain and its allies on behalf of Iran.

The sanctioned include alleged members and associates of the Zindashti criminal network, accused of threatening, planning or conducting attacks against people and assets in Britain and elsewhere.

Naji Ibrahim Sharifi-Zindashti, the network’s alleged leader, was sanctioned by both Britain and the United States in 2024. Authorities described him at the time as the head of an international drug and trafficking cartel directed by Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

The European Union followed with its own designations last year.

London, Washington and Brussels have all accused the network of conducting assassination and kidnapping operations, targeting critics of the Iranian government.

Billions

Others sanctioned by the UK included five members of the Zarringhalam family, who are accused of helping finance destabilisation efforts.

Three of the family were sanctioned by the United States last year for their alleged role in Iran’s shadow banking network. Washington said it laundered billions of dollars through front companies in the UAE and Hong Kong.

Two exchange houses linked to the family’s network, Berelian Exchange and GCM Exchange, were also designated.

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Also named are Turkish national Ekrem Oztunc, Namiq Salifov from Azerbaijan and Nihat Abdul Kadir Asan from Iran. All are accused of threatening, planning or conducting attacks in the UK or elsewhere.

The designations are the latest in a series of measures Britain has taken against Iran in recent months. They follow separate sanctions issued in February targeting members of Iran’s security apparatus for violently suppressing widespread pro-reform protests earlier this year.