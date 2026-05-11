Lamine Yamal waves Palestine flag as Barcelona celebrate La Liga win

Tens of thousands of Barcelona fans pack streets of Spanish city during open-top bus parade after domestic football league victory.

Spanish teenage superstar Lamine Yayal has garnered praise from football fans for expressing solidarity with Palestine during Barcelona’s celebrations for winning the La Liga title.

In several clips widely shared online Monday, the 18-year-old could be seen waving a Palestinian flag from inside an open-top bus to cheers from jubilant crowds.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets of Barcelona to greet their heroes during the parade around the Spanish city.

Barca won their 29th La Liga title with a 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, marking the second time the league’s outcome has been decided by the result of an El Clasico match.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the city of Barcelona has served as a major hub for pro-Palestinian activism in Spain.

It has also been the site of large regular pro-Palestine protests and served as a departure point for aid flotillas attempting to break the blockade of the besieged and bombarded territory.