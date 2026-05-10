Russia kills three Ukrainians in 24 hours, accuses Kyiv of violating truce

Russia claims Ukraine has committed more than 1,000 violations since the three-day truce came into effect on Saturday.

At least three people have been killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine in the past 24 hours despite a three-day ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump that came into effect on May 9.

Regional authorities on Sunday reported one death each in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions.

In the Kherson region, a 58-year-old woman was killed in a Russian drone attack on the village of Nezlamne on May 9, according to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin confirmed the death on Telegram, saying the woman had been struck while walking down the street. Seven people, including a child, have also been injured across the region in drone or artillery attacks since early Saturday, he added.

Ivan Fedorov, the governor of the southeastern Zaporizhia region, said one person had been killed and three others injured by artillery and drone attacks in the past 24 hours.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said eight people, including two children, were injured in drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv and nearby settlements.

In the region of Dnipropetrovsk, a 46-year-old woman was killed and another person injured on Saturday in the Mezhivska community near the city of Synelnykove, according to Governor Oleksandr Hanza. On Sunday, a child was injured in a nearby area, he said.

Kyiv’s air force said Russia had launched 27 long-range drones at Ukraine overnight, a lower figure than in recent days, and that air defences had intercepted all of them.

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Ukraine’s General Staff said in its daily morning report that 147 battlefield clashes had taken place along the front line in the past 24 hours.

Russia’s accusations

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had committed more than 1,000 ceasefire violations by launching drone and artillery attacks against its troops and civilian targets in multiple Russian regions.

The ministry said the attacks were recorded in Russia-annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, as well as the Russian regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Kaluga, Rostov, and Krasnodar. Russian forces said they had shot down 57 Ukrainian drones.

“Despite the declaration of a ceasefire, Ukrainian armed formations carried out strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery on the positions of our troops, as well as on civilian targets,” the ministry said. Russia’s military had “responded in kind”, it added.

Two people were reported injured by Ukrainian shelling in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson region, according to Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed head of the area.