Iran sends response to US proposal to end war via mediator Pakistan

According to the proposal, initial negotiations will focus on ending hostilities.

Iran’s response to a US proposal to end the war has been sent via mediator Pakistan, Iranian state news agency IRNA has reported.

IRNA reported on Sunday that according to the proposed plan, the first stage of the negotiations will focus on ending hostilities.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder in Islamabad said Pakistan had confirmed receipt of the Iranian response.

“The Pakistanis are confirming that they have received the Iranian response to the US proposal,” he said. “Now Pakistan has received it, it will be important to see when it is communicated to the United States, and then to see the reaction from Washington.”