Cuban man is 18th person to die in US ICE custody this year: Monitor

A 33-year-old Cuban man has died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, believed to be by suicide, the agency has said.

A monitoring group on Friday said Denny Adan Gonzalez was the 18th person to die in US immigration custody this year amid the administration of US President Donald Trump’s mass deportation drive. He is also the fifth death believed to be by suicide, according to Physicians for Human Rights, which warned of a pattern of “increasing suicides”.

In its statement, ICE said Gonzalez had been arrested on December 12, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina for “assault on a female and domestic violence”.

He was transferred to ICE custody at Stewart Detention Center in Georgia in January. It added that he had previously been expelled from the US but re-entered without documentation in 2022.

On Tuesday, Gonzalez was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to ICE. He was discovered by staff from CoreCivic, a private prison company that partners with ICE.

Monitors have said 2026 is on track to have the highest death toll in ICE custody in the agency’s 22-year history. Last year already saw a record number of deaths in immigration custody, with 33 confirmed.

The uptick comes amid a surge in immigration detentions under Trump, which reached a high of more than 70,000 people in detention in January of this year. That was up from just less than 40,000 people in immigration detention when Trump took office in January 2025, according to the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) tracker.

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Responding to Gonzalez’s death, Physicians for Human Rights said it “reflects a pattern of increasing suicides in a system where solitary confinement remains widespread, despite well-documented evidence of its severe psychological harms”.

Andrew Free, a lawyer who tracks immigration detention, has said Gonzalez had been held in solitary confinement. ICE did not say in its statement whether Gonzalez was being held in isolation when he was found dead. Al Jazeera has reached out to the agency for comment.

In a statement, Katherine Peeler, a medical doctor and professor at Harvard Medical School, said she was “not surprised by this death – and that is precisely what makes it so devastating”.

“When someone in immigration detention is placed in isolation, already separated from family, community, social and legal support, the risk compounds. ICE has received this evidence repeatedly, through our reports, through congressional testimony, through research by their own oversight bodies.”

Peeler, who advises Physicians for Human Rights, had previously co-authored an academic article that documented rollbacks in oversight amid the detention surge under Trump.

For its part, ICE said in its statement it is “committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure, and humane environments”.

“All people in ICE custody receive medical, dental, and mental health intake screenings within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility; a full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arriving at a facility; access to medical appointments; and 24-hour emergency care,” it said.

“At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergency care,” it added.