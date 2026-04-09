Police in Venezuela block protesters calling for higher wages, pensions

Cost of living issues have persisted in Venezuela since the US abducted former President Nicolas Maduro in January.

Union leaders, retirees and public sector workers in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas have marched towards the presidential palace to demand higher wages and dignified pensions, only to be met by police blockades.

The protests on Thursday came the day after acting President Delcy Rodriguez went on national television to ask public and private sector workers for patience as her government works to improve the country’s economy.

Workers’ wages for years have not allowed them to afford basic necessities. Many public sector workers survive on roughly $160 per month, while the average private sector employee earned about $237 last year.

“Call for elections and leave. That’s what the Venezuelan worker wants today,” said Jose Patines, a marching union leader, outlining what he would like to see from the country’s interim government.

“Because if, on May 1, they come with an increase of a few dollars, no, we don’t need it. We want a salary with purchasing power.”

National Police officers were deployed early on Thursday across downtown Caracas to intercept the march.

Several times, demonstrators successfully breached initial barriers. Reinforced blockades eventually halted the crowd, leaving the majority of protesters roughly two kilometres (1.2 miles) from the Miraflores presidential palace.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests during the scuffles between police and protesters.

Rodriguez, in her address, promised workers a wage increase on May 1. She did not disclose the amount but said it would be done in a way meant to avoid the inflationary spike that followed the last minimum wage increase.

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“This increase, as we have indicated, will be a responsible increase,” Rodriguez said. “Likewise, in the near future, as Venezuela enjoys more resources that allow for the sustainability of salary improvements and workers’ income, we will continue moving forward on this path.”

Venezuela’s minimum wage of 130 bolivars, or $0.27 a month, has not increased since 2022, putting it well below the United Nations’ measure of extreme poverty of $3 a day. However, many public employees earn more ⁠through bonuses and other stipends that can take their monthly incomes up to $160.