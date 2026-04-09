Israel bombed Gaza on 36 of the past 40 days while the war raged in Iran

In that short time, Israel killed at least 107 people, permitted only 8 percent of medical evacuations, and admitted just 20 percent of trucks.

The United States and Iran agreed on Wednesday to a two-week ceasefire following 40 days of war, with talks set to begin on Saturday in Islamabad, Pakistan.

But since February 28, when Israel and the US began bombing Iran, Israel has also, on a near-daily basis, launched attacks on Lebanon, Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

While much of the world’s attention has been on Iran, here are three main things that you may have missed in Gaza.

Israel bombed Gaza on 36 of the past 40 days

Since the declaration of a “ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip six months ago, Israel has violated the agreement thousands of times, with attacks on a nearly daily basis.

Over the past 40 days, Israel has not only continued bombing Gaza, but has also closed the Rafah crossing and withheld life‑saving food and medical supplies.

According to an analysis by Al Jazeera, Israel has attacked Gaza on 36 out of the past 40 days, meaning there were only four days on which no violent attacks, deaths or injuries were reported in the Strip.

How many people has Israel killed in that time?

Between February 28 and April 8, Israeli attacks killed at least 107 people in Gaza and injured 342 others.

Since the “ceasefire” in Gaza took effect six months ago, Israeli attacks have killed at least 738 people and injured more than 2,000.

In total, since launching its genocidal war on Gaza, Israel has killed or injured at least 10 percent of the Strip’s population, killing more than 72,000 people, the majority of them women and children, and injuring at least 172,000 others, with thousands more buried under the rubble and presumed dead.

On Wednesday, as the world awaited the much-anticipated pause in attacks between the US, Israel and Iran, Israel killed another journalist in Gaza – Al Jazeera’s correspondent Mohammed Wiswash, who was killed in a targeted drone strike.

On the same day, Israel launched one of its largest-ever attacks on Lebanon in a single day, launching a wave of strikes that killed at least 254 people and injured 1,165.

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Only 8 percent medically evacuated

On February 28, the day Israel and the US began strikes on Iran, Israeli authorities closed all crossings into Gaza, halting the transfer of wounded patients abroad and suspending medical evacuations.

Among them was Rafah crossing, Gaza’s sole gateway to the outside world through Egypt, which was supposed to open under the US-brokered 20-point ceasefire plan for the Strip. Based on the agreement, 50 patients per day, plus their companions – typically one or two per patient – were supposed to be allowed out of the enclave for treatment.

More than two years of Israeli attacks have left thousands injured and in need of urgent medical treatment. According to OCHA, more than 18,500 critical patients, including 4,000 children, require medical evacuations.

On March 19, Israeli authorities announced the resumption of limited medical evacuations through Rafah.

According to the Gaza Media Office, since February 28, 625 out of 7,800 travellers have been permitted to leave Gaza for treatment – about 8 percent of the agreed number.

Twenty percent of trucks allowed to enter Gaza

Israel has continued to limit urgent food and medical supplies, exacerbating severe shortages and deepening a humanitarian crisis.

According to the Integrated Phase Classification (IPC), the global hunger monitor, more than three-quarters (77 percent) of the population in Gaza are facing high levels of acute food insecurity.

Of the 1.6 million people analysed by IPC:

475,000 people are in Phase 2, food stress.

1,027,790 people are in Phase 3, food crisis.

570,980 people are in Phase 4, food emergency.

1,885 people are in Phase 5, famine.

According to the Gaza Media Office, since the US-Israel war on Iran began, Israel has allowed only 4,999 of the 23,400 trucks stipulated in the ceasefire agreement into the Strip – just one-fifth of the promised deliveries.