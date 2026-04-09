News|Sudan war

Humanitarian situation in Sudan at ‘catastrophic levels’, says NGO

Humanity & Inclusion says people with disabilities face extreme challenges amid war and humanitarian crisis.

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OURE CASSONI, CHAD - FEBRUARY 24: Recently arrived Sudanese refugees ride through the Oure Cassoni refugee camp on February 24, 2026 in Oure Cassoni, Chad. In April 2023 civil war erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the armed militia group Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The ongoing conflict has so far displaced around 14 million people across the region, triggering a widespread humanitarian crisis, as neighboring countries like Chad struggle to absorb refugees, while coping with populations already suffering high poverty rates and food insecurity. Chad has become Africa's largest host of refugees per capita, hosting a total 1.4 million refugees - more than 900,000 of which fled the conflict in Sudan. The most recent wave of arrivals from Sudan follows the RSF's offensive to capture the north Darfur city of El Fasher, where 6,000 people were reportedly killed by the RSF in the space of three days in October. A recent UN report has accused the RSF of atrocities that amount to war crimes and possible crimes against humanity. As many as 400,000 people have reportedly been killed since the conflict began. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Recently arrived Sudanese refugees ride through the Oure Cassoni refugee camp on February 24, 2026 in Oure Cassoni, Chad [File: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 9 Apr 2026

The humanitarian situation has reached “catastrophic levels” for civilians and is even more critical for persons with disabilities three years into the war in Sudan, the nongovernmental organisation Humanity & Inclusion says.

The war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted in April 2023, unleashing a wave of violence that has led to one of the world’s fastest-growing man-made humanitarian crises since then.

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Humanity & Inclusion, an international NGO focused on disabled and vulnerable people in dire situations, said in a statement on Thursday that the situation of the most vulnerable continues to deteriorate as violence persists, basic services collapse, and threats are posed by unexploded ordnance.

The NGO said an estimated 11.6 million people have been displaced in the war, and more than 33 million require humanitarian assistance, adding that more than three million people had already returned home by the end of January 2026, including 700,000 from abroad.

Most returns occurred to states where violence had largely subsided, such as Khartoum, Blue Nile, and Gezira.

‘Extreme challenges’

Humanity & Inclusion said that 4.6 million people, about 16 percent of Sudan’s population, live with disabilities.

“In conflict-affected areas, this figure is likely to be far higher due to injury, trauma, chronic health deterioration, and barriers to care,” the organisation said.

It added that people with disabilities “face extreme challenges in fleeing violence, accessing aid, and protecting themselves from harm”, adding that they are also often among “the first to be left behind and face significantly higher risks of violence, abuse, discrimination, and exclusion”.

Humanity & Inclusion pointed to explosive remnants of war as a “new and deadly danger” for millions of displaced people returning home.

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“Areas of return and former front lines are heavily contaminated with unexploded ordnance, including antipersonnel mines,” it said.

“These hazards are present in homes, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and on roads, posing a constant threat to civilians and severely restricting access to essential services and livelihoods,” the group added.

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